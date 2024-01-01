$18,950+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 Audi A3
2.0T quattro Progressiv
2017 Audi A3
2.0T quattro Progressiv
Location
Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.
5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
416-743-1010
$18,950
+ taxes & licensing
Used
103,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WAUE8GFF4H1039096
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 103,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof
Navigation
Backup Camera
Alloy Wheels
Leather
Keyless Entry
Power Seats
Heated Seats
Air Conditioning
Power Windows
Power Locks
Topnotch Auto Sale is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 14 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on the spot financing on all makes and vehicle models. We welcome you to give us a call or take a look online. Looking forward to seeing you!
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.
5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
2017 Audi A3