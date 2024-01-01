Menu
Sunroof
Navigation
Backup Camera
Alloy Wheels
Leather
Keyless Entry
Power Seats
Heated Seats
Air Conditioning
Power Windows
Power Locks

2017 Audi A3

103,000 KM

$18,950

+ tax & licensing
2017 Audi A3

2.0T quattro Progressiv

2017 Audi A3

2.0T quattro Progressiv

Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5

416-743-1010

$18,950

+ taxes & licensing

Used
103,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WAUE8GFF4H1039096

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 103,000 KM

Sunroof
Navigation
Backup Camera
Alloy Wheels
Leather
Keyless Entry
Power Seats
Heated Seats
Air Conditioning
Power Windows
Power Locks

Topnotch Auto Sale is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 14 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on the spot financing on all makes and vehicle models.

Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.

Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
416-743-XXXX

416-743-1010

$18,950

+ taxes & licensing

Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.

416-743-1010

2017 Audi A3