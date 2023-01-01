Menu
2017 BMW X3

166,680 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Total Auto Sales

647-621-8555

2017 BMW X3

2017 BMW X3

XDRIVE 28XI | NAVI | PANO | XENON

2017 BMW X3

XDRIVE 28XI | NAVI | PANO | XENON

Location

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

647-621-8555

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

166,680KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10537812
  • Stock #: 5426AD
  • VIN: 5UXWX9C39H0W75579

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 166,680 KM

Vehicle Description

** JUST ARRIVED! RARE COLOUR!! **
**CLEAN TITLE, CARFAX VERIFIED!!! **


===>> FINANCE TODAY! APPLY ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE




** GORGEOUS BLACK METALLIC OVER PREMIUM BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR! COMES LOADED WITH NAVIGATION, PANORAMIC ROOF, BACKUP CAMERA, ROLLER SUN VISOR, REAR DOOR, IDRIVE INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM WITH A 6.5-INCH DISPLAY, POWER-ADJUSTABLE SIDE MIRRORS, ROLLER SUN VISOR, REAR DOOR, STEERING WHEEL HEATER, SEAT ADJUSTMENT, ELECTRIC, WITH MEMORY, LUMBAR SUPPORT, DRIVER AND PASSENGER, SEAT HEATING DRIVER/PASSENGER, HIFI SPEAKER SYSTEM, FOG LIGHTS, PARK DISTANCE CONTROL, SPORT MODE, RAIN SENSOR, XENON LIGHT, AUTOMATIC AIR CONDITIONING, CRUISE CONTROL WITH BRAKE FUNCTION, SPORTS LEATHER STEERING WHEEL, AUTOMATIC TRUNK LID, TRAILER COUPLING PREPARATION, MUCH MUCH MORE!! **




>>>> FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM @ TOTALAUTOSALES




*** PLEASE TEXT OR CALL 647-621-8555***
OUR NEW LOCATION:
2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1




*** CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable; if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $695. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***


** WARRANTY. We provide extended warranties up to 48m with optional coverage up to 10,000$ per/claim with unlimited kms. **
*** PLEASE TEXT OR CALL 647-621-8555***
TOTAL AUTO SALES 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1


** To the best of our ability, we have tried to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads, and prices may change without notice; please verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team. **

