2017 Honda Accord

$23,999 + taxes & licensing 1 7 7 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9454408

9454408 Stock #: 800710

800710 VIN: JHMCR6F74HC800710

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Hybrid

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # 800710

Mileage 177,000 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Immobilizer Compass PERIMETER ALARM Locking glove box Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Valet Function 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Leather/Piano Black Steering Wheel Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Systems Monitor Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Vinyl Door Trim Insert Seats w/Leatherette Back Material Distance Pacing Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel Memory Settings Include Bench Front Facing Heated Rear Seat Passenger Seat Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material Digital/Analog Appearance Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit Safety Back-Up Camera Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Right Side Camera Collision Mitigation Braking System Collision Mitigation-Front Exterior CHROME DOOR HANDLES Chrome Grille Monotone Paint Front fog lamps Front license plate bracket Lip Spoiler Light tinted glass Tire mobility kit LED brakelights Body-Coloured Front Bumper Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Trunk Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Mechanical Front-wheel drive 3.42 axle ratio Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Hybrid Electric Motor 60 L Fuel Tank Media / Nav / Comm Integrated roof antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Audio Theft Deterrent Fm Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display 360w Regular Amplifier Additional Features HYBRID ENGINE Wheels: 17 Aluminum Alloy Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Instrument Panel Bin Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Metal-Look Door Panel Insert driver's seat power lumbar support Tires: P225/50R17 94V AS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Metal-Look/Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat 10-way power adjustment Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Lithium Ion Traction Battery 1.3 kWh Capacity Engine: 2.0L 16-Valve DOHC i-VTEC 4-Cylinder -inc: Atkinson cycle and AC electric motor Transmission: Electronic Continuously Variable -inc: 3-mode drive system EV driver's seat memory and front passenger's seat 4-way power adjustment

