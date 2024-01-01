Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2018 Honda Accord

120,000 KM

Details Description Features

$22,990

+ tax & licensing
2018 Honda Accord

Touring w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Nav

2018 Honda Accord

Touring w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Nav

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,990

+ taxes & licensing

120,000KM
Used
VIN 1HGCV1F96JA810143

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 120,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Seating

Leather Seats

Convenience

Remote Starter
Proximity Key

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Interior

Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Shift Knob

Comfort

Dual Zone Climate Control

Exterior

rain sensing windshield wipers
AUTO HIGH BEAMS

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Safety

Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Collision Mitigation Braking System

Additional Features

Front & Rear Parking Sensors
Blind spot information system
Led Headlights
Heads up Display (HUD)
60/40 Split Rear Seats
Road Departure Mitigation
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Honda Sensing Technologies
Power Locks & Windows
Drivers Seat Position Memory
Multi Angle Rearview Camera w/Dynamic Guidelines
Heated Rear Seats (Outboard Position Only)
Ventilated/Cooled Front Seats
Power Moonroof w/Tilt
Walk Away Door Locks
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio, Bluetooth, & Cruise Controls
12 Way Powered Drivers Seat
Adaptive Cruise Control w/ Low-Speed Follow
4 Way Powered Passengers Seat

2018 Honda Accord