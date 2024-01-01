Menu
<p>2017 Honda Crv, No Accidents, Comes Certified, Remote starter, 2 keys, tons of service records showing on carfax, in great shape,  features that include bluetooth, All wheel drive, blind spot monitoring, power windows and doors, reverse camera, heated seats and more.</p><p> </p><p>Price does not include licensing and HST</p>

2017 Honda CR-V

202,700 KM

$15,499

+ tax & licensing
Location

Kaizen Rent A Car

29 Pemican Ct #8, North York, ON M9M 2L4

647-981-0441

View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$15,499

+ taxes & licensing

Used
202,700KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HKRW2H20HH126770

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 202,700 KM

2017 Honda Crv, No Accidents, Comes Certified, Remote starter, 2 keys, tons of service records showing on carfax, in great shape,  features that include bluetooth, All wheel drive, blind spot monitoring, power windows and doors, reverse camera, heated seats and more.

 

Price does not include licensing and HST

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty Available

Climate Control

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key

Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection

