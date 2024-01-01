$15,499+ tax & licensing
2017 Honda CR-V
AWD 5dr LX
2017 Honda CR-V
AWD 5dr LX
Location
Kaizen Rent A Car
29 Pemican Ct #8, North York, ON M9M 2L4
647-981-0441
Certified
$15,499
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 202,700 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Honda Crv, No Accidents, Comes Certified, Remote starter, 2 keys, tons of service records showing on carfax, in great shape, features that include bluetooth, All wheel drive, blind spot monitoring, power windows and doors, reverse camera, heated seats and more.
Price does not include licensing and HST
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Warranty
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Kaizen Rent A Car
Email Kaizen Rent A Car
Kaizen Rent A Car
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
647-981-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
647-981-0441