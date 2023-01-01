Menu
2017 Jeep Cherokee

135,318 KM

Details

Mid Toronto Auto Sales

416-840-3292

2017 Jeep Cherokee

2017 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk - 4WD - No Accidents - Certified - Very Well Equipped

2017 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk - 4WD - No Accidents - Certified - Very Well Equipped

Location

Mid Toronto Auto Sales

2401 Dufferin St, North York, ON M6E 3S7

416-840-3292

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

135,318KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10390020
  • Stock #: UMT1623
  • VIN: 1C4PJMBS8HW620637

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # UMT1623
  • Mileage 135,318 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation - Leather - Remote Starter - Auto Dual Zone Climate Control - Heated Seats - Push Button Start - Large Touch Screen - Adjustable Driving Modes , Auto , Snow , Sport , Mud , Sand , Rock - Tinted Windows - Premium Audio System - Alloys - Heated Steering Wheel Leather Wrapped - Certified -  * NOTE * Price advertised is our Finance Purchasing Price which is 5% lower than our Cash Purchasing Price.

AMAZING Google Reviews!! Click here for our reviews!

BIG SALE !!!

We have over 20 Financial Institutions for the lowest rates for every credit situation.  

Our Vehicles look so Great we Very Frequently get comments that they look like NEW. We really take Great care on making sure you get a Great vehicle from us. 

Our Fair Prices take the stress out of your purchase; so you can focus on your transportation needs. We use industry software and market data to compare a vehicles condition to similar vehicles for sale in the market area, this gives you Great Value Pricing. 

Pricing is updated regularly as market conditions change to save you time and virtually eliminate negotiation. 

Our vehicles are Priced to Sell. Compare us to others and find out for yourself. 

Onsite Credit Specialist for quick APPROVALS with Good, Bad or No Credit including Consumer Proposals and Bankruptcy as we Finance and Lease from long list of Lenders. 

Massive indoor showroom with 30 vehicles plus a huge outside inventory of 30 plus vehicles.  

No need to shop around and waste time going from dealer to dealer - we have it all! Officially a proud member of IAG - International Auto Group with dealerships known to Toronto car buyers: Yorkdale Ford, Formula Ford, Weston Ford, Pickering Chrysler, Scarborough Mitsubishi, and Conventry North Jaguar Land Rover. Buy from a franchised group with expertise. 

Located on Dufferin Street, minutes from Yorkdale Mall Shopping Centre, we are central to car buyers all across the GTA. 

Vehicles are Detailed in and out when you get one from us.  

we speak your language - Portuguese - Spanish - Italian - Hindi - Farsi - Tagalog - Gujrati. 

While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Mid Toronto Auto Sales.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Four-Wheel Drive

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Mid Toronto Auto Sales

Mid Toronto Auto Sales

2401 Dufferin St, North York, ON M6E 3S7

