2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE

48,802 KM

Details Description

$42,995

+ tax & licensing
$42,995

+ taxes & licensing

Favorit Motors

1-877-464-0622

2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE

2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE

GLE400|4MATIC|NAV|HARMANKARDON|360CAM|CREAMLEATHER

2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE

GLE400|4MATIC|NAV|HARMANKARDON|360CAM|CREAMLEATHER

Location

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

1-877-464-0622

$42,995

+ taxes & licensing

48,802KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9482697
  • Stock #: M5107
  • VIN: 4JGDA5GB1HA835965

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Polar White
  • Interior Colour Cream
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 48,802 KM

Vehicle Description

**NEW-YEAR SPECIAL!** FEATURING : 4MATIC AWD, SIDE STEPS, ROOF RACK, HIGHLY EQUIPPED, EXTREMELY CLEAN! FINISHED IN WHITE ON MATCHING CREAM INTERIOR, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, WOOD GRAIN TRIMS, HEATED SEATS, REAR HEATED SEATS, MULTICOLOR AMBIENT LIGHTING, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, 360 MULTI VIEW BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, ACTIVE BRAKE ASSIST, ATTENTION ASSIST, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, AM, FM, SATELLITE, BLUETOOTH, CD, APPLECARPLAY, ANDROIDAUTO, INTERNET, ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM HARMAN/KARDON SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, DUAL SUNROOF, MULTI DRIVE MODES : INDIVIDUAL, SPORT, COMFORT, WINTER, OFFROAD, AND MUCH MORE. WE FINANCE EVERYONE!!! WE ARE PROUDLY SERVING THESE FINE COMMUNITIES: GTA PEEL HALTON BRAMPTON TORONTO BURLINGTON MILTON MISSISSAUGA HAMILTON CAMBRIDGE LONDON KITCHENER GUELPH ORANGEVILLE NEWMARKET BARRIE MARKHAM BOLTON CALEDON VAUGHAN WOODBRIDGE ETOBICOKE OAKVILLE ONTARIO QUEBEC MONTREAL OTTAWA VANCOUVER ETOBICOKE. WE CARRY ALL MAKES AND MODELS MERCEDES BMW AUDI JAGUAR VW MASERATI PORSCHE LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER CHRYSLER JEEP HONDA TOYOTA LEXUS INFINITI ACURA. As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic. *Favorit Motors shall not be held liable for any errors or omissions pertaining to information provided (whether orally, in writing, or in digital image form) on this website, included but not limited to: year, make, model, vehicle options (both hardware and software), vehicle condition, vehicle trim, accessories, mileage. Client is solely responsible for performing appropriate due diligence as it pertains to any and all information regarding the type, condition, options, vehicle trim, status, and history of vehicle before completing a transaction. The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Favorit Motors

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

