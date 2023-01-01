$21,990+ tax & licensing
2017 Nissan Pathfinder
SL ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~
Location
1113 Finch Ave. West, North York, ON M3J 2E5
162,847KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
We're thrilled to offer a used 2017 Nissan Pathfinder SL, black color with 162,000km (STK#6675) This vehicle was $24490 NOW ON SALE FOR $21990. It is equipped with the following features:
- Automatic Transmission
- Leather Seats
- Heated seats
- Bluetooth
- Reverse camera
- 3rd row seating
- Blind spot monitor
- Cross traffic alert
- Power liftgate
- Alloy wheels
- Power windows
- Power locks
- Power mirrors
- Air Conditioning
At First Choice Motors, we believe in providing quality vehicles that our customers can depend on. All our vehicles come with a 36-day FULL COVERAGE warranty. We also offer additional warranty options up to 5 years for our customers who want extra peace of mind.
Furthermore, all our vehicles are sold fully certified with brand new brakes rotors and pads, a fresh oil change, and brand new set of all-season tires installed & balanced. You can be confident that this car is in excellent condition and ready to hit the road.
At First Choice Motors, we believe that everyone deserves a chance to own a reliable and affordable vehicle. That's why we offer financing options with low interest rates starting at 7.9% O.A.C. We're proud to approve all customers, including those with bad credit, no credit, students, and even 9 socials. Our finance team is dedicated to finding the best financing option for you and making the car buying process as smooth and stress-free as possible.
Our dealership is open 7 days a week to provide you with the best customer service possible. We carry the largest selection of used vehicles for sale under $9990 in all of Ontario. We stock over 300 cars, mostly Hyundai, Chevrolet, Mazda, Honda, Volkswagen, Toyota, Ford, Dodge, Kia, Mitsubishi, Acura, Lexus, and more. With our ongoing sale, you can find your dream car at a price you can afford. Come visit us today and experience why we are the best choice for your next used car purchase!
All prices exclude a $10 OMVIC fee, license plates & registration and ONTARIO HST (13%)
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Interior
Trip Odometer
rear window defogger
Automatic climate control
Cargo Area Light
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Front assist handle
Adjustable rear headrests
Air filtration
Chrome Interior Accents
Front overhead console
Drive mode selector
Convenience
Clock
External temperature display
Exterior
Rear Privacy Glass
Intermittent rear wiper
Silver roof rails
Variable intermittent front wipers
Black window trim
Comfort
Dual front air conditioning zones
Mechanical
Push-Button Start
5.25 Axle Ratio
Additional Features
4-Wheel ABS
digital odometer
Front cupholders
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Solar-tinted glass
3-point front seatbelts
Multi-function display
Hill holder control
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
FIXED LIFTGATE WINDOW
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
ROOFLINE REAR SPOILER
TACHOMETER GAUGE
1.1 FRONT BRAKE WIDTH
BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
UNDERBODY SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
VOICE OPERATED ELECTRONIC MESSAGING ASSISTANCE
12V CARGO AREA POWER OUTLET(S)
150 AMPS ALTERNATOR
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
ACCESSORY HOOK STORAGE
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
IN DASH REARVIEW MONITOR
MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
RECLINING REAR SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
VARIABLE/SPEED-PROPORTIONAL POWER STEERING
REAR CENTER FOLDING WITH STORAGE ARMRESTS
ANTI-LOCKOUT POWER DOOR LOCKS
2.90 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK
3-POINT THIRD ROW SEATBELTS
FOLD FLAT INTO FLOOR THIRD ROW SEAT FOLDING
INTEGRATED TURN SIGNALS SIDE MIRRORS
NISSANCONNECT INFOTAINMENT
SLIDING REAR SEAT
FLAT REAR SEAT FOLDING
DUAL LEVEL CENTER CONSOLE
MANUAL REAR SEAT EASY ENTRY
SINGLE REAR AIR CONDITIONING ZONES
DIAMETER 26 MM FRONT STABILIZER BAR
ELECTRONIC 4WD SELECTOR
.63 REAR BRAKE WIDTH
ADJUSTABLE THIRD ROW HEADRESTS
DIAMETER 26 MM REAR STABILIZER BAR
ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS
SIRIUSXM TRAVEL LINK CONNECTED IN-CAR APPS
18.3 STEERING RATIO
COOLANT TEMPERATURE WARNING WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
HILL DESCENT OFF-ROAD DRIVING ASSIST
LIFTGATE REAR TRUNK/LIFTGATE
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
