2017 Nissan Pathfinder

$21,990 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 6 2 , 8 4 7 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10553634

10553634 Stock #: 6675

6675 VIN: 5N1DR2MM0HC666765

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 6675

Mileage 162,847 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child Safety Door Locks 3-point rear seatbelts Front side curtain airbags Dual front airbags Front crumple zones Front side airbags LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Interior Trip Odometer rear window defogger Automatic climate control Cargo Area Light Adjustable front headrests Front Reading Lights Front assist handle Adjustable rear headrests Air filtration Chrome Interior Accents Front overhead console Drive mode selector Convenience Clock External temperature display Exterior Rear Privacy Glass Intermittent rear wiper Silver roof rails Variable intermittent front wipers Black window trim Comfort Dual front air conditioning zones Mechanical Push-Button Start 5.25 Axle Ratio Additional Features 4-Wheel ABS digital odometer Front cupholders Radio data system Braking Assist Front Seatbelt Pretensioners speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Solar-tinted glass 3-point front seatbelts Multi-function display Hill holder control ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK FIXED LIFTGATE WINDOW FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION ROOFLINE REAR SPOILER TACHOMETER GAUGE 1.1 FRONT BRAKE WIDTH BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY UNDERBODY SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION VOICE OPERATED ELECTRONIC MESSAGING ASSISTANCE 12V CARGO AREA POWER OUTLET(S) 150 AMPS ALTERNATOR MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS ACCESSORY HOOK STORAGE AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS IN DASH REARVIEW MONITOR MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD RECLINING REAR SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS VARIABLE/SPEED-PROPORTIONAL POWER STEERING REAR CENTER FOLDING WITH STORAGE ARMRESTS ANTI-LOCKOUT POWER DOOR LOCKS 2.90 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK 3-POINT THIRD ROW SEATBELTS FOLD FLAT INTO FLOOR THIRD ROW SEAT FOLDING INTEGRATED TURN SIGNALS SIDE MIRRORS NISSANCONNECT INFOTAINMENT SLIDING REAR SEAT FLAT REAR SEAT FOLDING DUAL LEVEL CENTER CONSOLE MANUAL REAR SEAT EASY ENTRY SINGLE REAR AIR CONDITIONING ZONES DIAMETER 26 MM FRONT STABILIZER BAR ELECTRONIC 4WD SELECTOR .63 REAR BRAKE WIDTH ADJUSTABLE THIRD ROW HEADRESTS DIAMETER 26 MM REAR STABILIZER BAR ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS SIRIUSXM TRAVEL LINK CONNECTED IN-CAR APPS 18.3 STEERING RATIO COOLANT TEMPERATURE WARNING WARNINGS AND REMINDERS HILL DESCENT OFF-ROAD DRIVING ASSIST LIFTGATE REAR TRUNK/LIFTGATE

