Certified + E-Tested This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$27,990 + taxes & licensing 3 3 , 2 6 8 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9539815

9539815 Stock #: 8271

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 33,268 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Rearview Camera Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Lumbar Support Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Power Seats Seating Heated Seats Split Rear Seat Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Android Auto Apple CarPlay Convenience Proximity Key Mechanical Push Button Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.