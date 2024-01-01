2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Menu
Account
Sign In
**WINTER SPECIAL!** FEATURING : AMG NIGHT PACKAGE, COUPE, LED HIGH PERFORMANCE HEADLIGHTS, 4MATIC AWD, HIGHLY EQUIPPED, VERY CLEAN! FINISHED IN SILVER ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, ESP, BRAKE ASSIST, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, ATTENTION ASSIST, AM, FM, INTERNET, CD, BLUETOOTH, ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, SUNROOF, POWER FOLDING MIRRORS, MULTI DRIVE MODES, AND MUCH MORE!!! WE ARE PROUDLY SERVING THESE FINE COMMUNITIES: GTA PEEL HALTON BRAMPTON TORONTO BURLINGTON MILTON MISSISSAUGA HAMILTON CAMBRIDGE LONDON KITCHENER GUELPH ORANGEVILLE NEWMARKET BARRIE MARKHAM BOLTON CALEDON VAUGHAN WOODBRIDGE ETOBICOKE OAKVILLE ONTARIO QUEBEC MONTREAL OTTAWA VANCOUVER ETOBICOKE. WE CARRY ALL MAKES AND MODELS MERCEDES BMW AUDI JAGUAR VW MASERATI PORSCHE LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER CHRYSLER JEEP HONDA TOYOTA LEXUS INFINITI ACURA. As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic. *Favorit Motors shall not be held liable for any errors or omissions pertaining to information provided (whether orally, in writing, or in digital image form) on this website, included but not limited to: year, make, model, vehicle options (both hardware and software), vehicle condition, vehicle trim, accessories, mileage. Client is solely responsible for performing appropriate due diligence as it pertains to any and all information regarding the type, condition, options, vehicle trim, status, and history of vehicle before completing a transaction. The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.

2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

57,953 KM

Details Description

$32,987

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C300|4MATIC|COUPE|AMGPKG|NIGHTPKG|NAV|LEATHER|LED|

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C300|4MATIC|COUPE|AMGPKG|NIGHTPKG|NAV|LEATHER|LED|

Location

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

1-877-464-0622

  1. 11072504
  2. 11072504
  3. 11072504
  4. 11072504
  5. 11072504
  6. 11072504
  7. 11072504
  8. 11072504
  9. 11072504
  10. 11072504
  11. 11072504
  12. 11072504
  13. 11072504
  14. 11072504
  15. 11072504
  16. 11072504
  17. 11072504
  18. 11072504
  19. 11072504
  20. 11072504
  21. 11072504
  22. 11072504
  23. 11072504
  24. 11072504
  25. 11072504
Contact Seller

$32,987

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
57,953KM
Used
VIN WDDWJ4KB6JF702891

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # N5768
  • Mileage 57,953 KM

Vehicle Description

**WINTER SPECIAL!** FEATURING : AMG NIGHT PACKAGE, COUPE, LED HIGH PERFORMANCE HEADLIGHTS, 4MATIC AWD, HIGHLY EQUIPPED, VERY CLEAN! FINISHED IN SILVER ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, ESP, BRAKE ASSIST, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, ATTENTION ASSIST, AM, FM, INTERNET, CD, BLUETOOTH, ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, SUNROOF, POWER FOLDING MIRRORS, MULTI DRIVE MODES, AND MUCH MORE!!!



WE ARE PROUDLY SERVING THESE FINE COMMUNITIES: GTA PEEL HALTON BRAMPTON TORONTO BURLINGTON MILTON MISSISSAUGA HAMILTON CAMBRIDGE LONDON KITCHENER GUELPH ORANGEVILLE NEWMARKET BARRIE MARKHAM BOLTON CALEDON VAUGHAN WOODBRIDGE ETOBICOKE OAKVILLE ONTARIO QUEBEC MONTREAL OTTAWA VANCOUVER ETOBICOKE. WE CARRY ALL MAKES AND MODELS MERCEDES BMW AUDI JAGUAR VW MASERATI PORSCHE LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER CHRYSLER JEEP HONDA TOYOTA LEXUS INFINITI ACURA.


As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.


*Favorit Motors shall not be held liable for any errors or omissions pertaining to information provided (whether orally, in writing, or in digital image form) on this website, included but not limited to: year, make, model, vehicle options (both hardware and software), vehicle condition, vehicle trim, accessories, mileage. Client is solely responsible for performing appropriate due diligence as it pertains to any and all information regarding the type, condition, options, vehicle trim, status, and history of vehicle before completing a transaction. The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Favorit Motors

Used 2021 BMW M3 MANUAL|RWD|NAV|CARBON|LOADED|3DCAM|LASER|HARMAN|++ for sale in North York, ON
2021 BMW M3 MANUAL|RWD|NAV|CARBON|LOADED|3DCAM|LASER|HARMAN|++ 22,345 KM $89,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Volkswagen Jetta Highline|ALLOYS|SUNROOF|LEATHER|HEATEDSEATS|CAMERA for sale in North York, ON
2020 Volkswagen Jetta Highline|ALLOYS|SUNROOF|LEATHER|HEATEDSEATS|CAMERA 107,003 KM $21,987 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Toyota RAV4 LE|ALLOYS|BACKUPCAMERA|HEATEDSEATS|ECOMODE|+ for sale in North York, ON
2018 Toyota RAV4 LE|ALLOYS|BACKUPCAMERA|HEATEDSEATS|ECOMODE|+ 149,031 KM $21,987 + tax & lic

Email Favorit Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Favorit Motors

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

Call Dealer

1-877-464-XXXX

(click to show)

1-877-464-0622

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$32,987

+ taxes & licensing

Favorit Motors

1-877-464-0622

Contact Seller
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class