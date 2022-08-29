2018 Nissan Qashqai

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 1 5 , 3 6 7 K M Used Good Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9313912

9313912 Stock #: LW2456

LW2456 VIN: JN1BJ1CP6JW189422

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 115,367 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rearview Camera Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Rear Bench Seat Cargo shade Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Rear Spoiler Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Heated Seats Cloth Seats Heated Front Seat(s) Warranty Warranty Available Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Proximity Key Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.