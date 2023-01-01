Menu
2019 Honda Civic

109,890 KM

Details Description Features

$27,990

+ tax & licensing
$27,990

+ taxes & licensing

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

416-633-8188

2019 Honda Civic

2019 Honda Civic

SPORT AUTO SUNROOF B/SPOT A/CARPLAY CAMERA

2019 Honda Civic

SPORT AUTO SUNROOF B/SPOT A/CARPLAY CAMERA

Location

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

1235 - 1237 Finch Ave. W., North York, ON M3J 2G4

416-633-8188

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$27,990

+ taxes & licensing

109,890KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9903419

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 109,890 KM

Vehicle Description

LEASED IN 2018 AND SERVICED IN 2021 AND 2022 IN A HONDA STORE...........SEDAN............AUTOMATIC..............SUNROOF..............BACKUP CAMERA..........A/C.........PUSH START........ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL.........BLUETOOTH..........HEATED SEATS.............APPLE CARPLAY..........BLIND SPOT CAMERA.........LANE DEPATURE ........REMOTE STARTER......... POWER SEAT..........ALLOY WHEEL..........KEYLESS ENTRY AND MUCH MORE.......


**0 DOWN! No PAYMENT FOR 6 MONTHS AVAILABLE O.A.C**................NO CREDIT..........NEW TO THE COUNTRY............BANKRUPTCY............COLLECTIONS.............CONSUMER PROPOSAL............YOU DONT NEED GOOD CREDIT TO FINANCE A VEHICLE.............BAD CREDIT IS USUALLY GOOD ENOUGH............GIVE OUR FINANCE AND CREDIT EXPERTS THE OPPORTUNITY TO GET YOU APPROVED AND START REBUILDING CREDIT AT A FAIR RATE.....................100% APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED..................FINANCE ANY CAR, ANY CREDIT!!!!...............* WE FINANCE EVERYONE(CALL FOR DETAILS)*............APPLY TODAY, DRIVE TODAY!.............FINANCING FROM 4.99% O.A.C. PLEASE CALL FOR MORE INFO........




..........................OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK!!.........................HEATED INDOOR SHOWROOM!!!.......OUR VEHICLES ARE IN SHOWROOM CONDITION..........................WE TAKE PRIDE IN OUR CUSTOMER SERVICE.......... FOR OUR FULL INVENTORY AND MORE PICTURES PLEASE VISIT US AT  nexcar.ca



WE COULD SHIP YOUR DREAM VEHICLE TO ANYWHERE IN CANADA FOR A VERY COMPETITIVE PRICE!!!!



PLEASE CALL FOR MORE INFO....................Thank you for considering NEXCAR AUTO SALES & LEASING INC..............**Accrued interest must be paid on 6 month payment deferral**...........................AT NEXCAR AUTO SALES & LEASING INC. WE ARE SERVING OUR CLIENTS FROM: G.T.A, Toronto, Barrie, Oshawa, Scarborough, Mississauga, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Markham, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Hamilton, Burlington, Brampton, Waterloo, London, Milton, Oakville, Milton, Newmarket, Aurora and Kitchener

.

VEHICLES ARE NOT DRIVABLE IF NOT CERTIFIED AND NOT E-TESTED, CERTIFICATION PACKAGE IS AVAILABLE FOR $699 + TAX & LICENSING ARE EXTRA



PURCHASE YOUR DREAM VEHICLE FROM ANYWHERE IN CANADA FROM THE COMFORT OF YOUR HOME, JUST FOLLOW THESE SIMPLE STEPS:

 

A- Chose your vehicle

 

B- Message us at info@nexcar.ca or Call 416-633-8188

C- Apply for financing ( If you need )


.D- Have your vehicle delivered to your home (SHIPPING COST MAY APPLY, ASK YOUR SALES REPRESENTATIVE)

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Engine Start
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

2020 BMW X1 xDrive28i
 87,558 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Hyundai Santa F...
 128,697 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2021 Toyota Camry SE...
 82,565 KM
$33,990 + tax & lic

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

1235 - 1237 Finch Ave. W., North York, ON M3J 2G4

416-633-8188

