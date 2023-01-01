2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$45,900 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 8 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10614939

10614939 Stock #: 7032

7032 VIN: 1GC2YLE76MF127042

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 7032

Mileage 98,000 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Blind Spot Monitor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror WiFi Hotspot Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Tow Hooks Privacy Glass Steel Wheels Running Boards/Side Steps Seating Split Bench Seat Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Vinyl Seats Driver Adjustable Lumbar Convenience Tow Hitch Power Outlet Powertrain Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Bed Liner Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Pickup Bed Tonneau Cover Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.