Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

105,038 KM

Details Features

$44,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$44,980

+ taxes & licensing

AA Canada Inc

1-855-350-1313

Contact Seller
2021 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

2021 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

AMG CLA 35

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

AMG CLA 35

Location

AA Canada Inc

5709 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1S7

1-855-350-1313

  1. 1680526138
  2. 1680526138
  3. 1680526138
  4. 1680526137
  5. 1680526139
  6. 1680526139
  7. 1680526153
  8. 1680526154
  9. 1680526154
  10. 1680526151
  11. 1680526154
  12. 1680526150
  13. 1680526153
  14. 1680526143
  15. 1680526152
  16. 1680526147
  17. 1680526154
  18. 1680526148
  19. 1680526147
  20. 1680526150
  21. 1680526146
  22. 1680526153
  23. 1680526142
  24. 1680526153
  25. 1680526154
  26. 1680526154
  27. 1680526152
  28. 1680526152
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $595

$44,980

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
105,038KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9795646
  • VIN: W1K5J5BB1MN188587

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 105,038 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From AA Canada Inc

2020 Toyota Highland...
 51,859 KM
$45,980 + tax & lic
2018 Mitsubishi Ecli...
 40,499 KM
$23,980 + tax & lic
2015 Hyundai Elantra...
 172,840 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email AA Canada Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AA Canada Inc

AA Canada Inc

5709 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1S7

Call Dealer

1-855-350-XXXX

(click to show)

1-855-350-1313

Alternate Numbers
647-350-1313
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory