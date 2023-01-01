$33,480+ tax & licensing
2021 Toyota RAV4
LE AWD
73,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10052196
- VIN: 2T3B1RFV4MC171740
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 154097
- Mileage 73,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Seating
Heated Seats
Safety
BACKUP CAMERA
Additional Features
AWD
Automatic
