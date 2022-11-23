Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Ford Transit

258,017 KM

Details Description Features

$29,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$29,998

+ taxes & licensing

We Care Lube and Auto Sales Inc

365-292-5622

Contact Seller
2017 Ford Transit

2017 Ford Transit

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford Transit

Location

We Care Lube and Auto Sales Inc

645 Third Line, Oakville, ON L6L 4A9

365-292-5622

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,998

+ taxes & licensing

258,017KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9357493
  • VIN: 1ftyr2ygxhka24120

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 258,017 KM

Vehicle Description

New Engine, New Tires, New Brakes

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Keyless Entry
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From We Care Lube and Auto Sales Inc

2017 Ford Transit
258,017 KM
$29,998 + tax & lic
2019 RAM 1500
104,727 KM
$43,998 + tax & lic
2019 Ford F-150
62,715 KM
$47,998 + tax & lic

Email We Care Lube and Auto Sales Inc

We Care Lube and Auto Sales Inc

We Care Lube and Auto Sales Inc

645 Third Line, Oakville, ON L6L 4A9

Call Dealer

365-292-XXXX

(click to show)

365-292-5622

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory