$29,998
+ taxes & licensing
2017 Ford Transit
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
258,017KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9357493
- VIN: 1ftyr2ygxhka24120
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 258,017 KM
Vehicle Description
New Engine, New Tires, New Brakes
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Keyless Entry
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
