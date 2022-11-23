2017 Ford Transit

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,998 + taxes & licensing 2 5 8 , 0 1 7 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9357493

9357493 VIN: 1ftyr2ygxhka24120

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 3-door

Mileage 258,017 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Convenience Keyless Entry Additional Features Turbocharged Conventional Spare Tire

