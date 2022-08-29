Menu
2018 Ford Transit

130,672 KM

Details Description Features

$37,777

+ tax & licensing
$37,777

+ taxes & licensing

Rosa Auto Sales

289-837-1234

2018 Ford Transit

2018 Ford Transit

T-150 148" Low Rf 8600 GVWR Swing-Out RH Dr

2018 Ford Transit

T-150 148" Low Rf 8600 GVWR Swing-Out RH Dr

Location

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

$37,777

+ taxes & licensing

130,672KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9206287
  • Stock #: 3204
  • VIN: 1FTYE9ZM3JKA39640

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 130,672 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY

Finance available   SOME CONDITIONS APPLY

T-150 148" Low Rf 8600 GVWR Swing-Out RH DOORS, CARGO VAN, DIVIDER , POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS,POWER LOCKS, KEYLESS,   A/CBACK UP CAMERA, PREVIOUS RENTAL GREAT SERVICE…

SAFETY INCLUDED

THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,

BLACK  EXTERIOR ON   GREY INTERIOR

 car fax available

https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=AVjGBZ73YKCzHts1LSjfFUMbQAlgNSvG

USE THE LINK OF CARFAX

THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,

BLACK  EXTERIOR ON BLACK INTERIOR

WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER

JUST COPY AND PASTE        WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER

/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////

//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tire Pressure Monitor
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty Available
Conventional Spare Tire

Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

