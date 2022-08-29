$37,777+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
289-837-1234
2018 Ford Transit
T-150 148" Low Rf 8600 GVWR Swing-Out RH Dr
Location
Rosa Auto Sales
646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$37,777
- Listing ID: 9206287
- Stock #: 3204
- VIN: 1FTYE9ZM3JKA39640
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 130,672 KM
Vehicle Description
PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY
Finance available SOME CONDITIONS APPLY
T-150 148" Low Rf 8600 GVWR Swing-Out RH DOORS, CARGO VAN, DIVIDER , POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS,POWER LOCKS, KEYLESS, A/CBACK UP CAMERA, PREVIOUS RENTAL GREAT SERVICE…
SAFETY INCLUDED
THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,
BLACK EXTERIOR ON GREY INTERIOR
car fax available
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=AVjGBZ73YKCzHts1LSjfFUMbQAlgNSvG
USE THE LINK OF CARFAX
WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER
JUST COPY AND PASTE WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA
Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED
WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER
/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////
//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////
Vehicle Features
