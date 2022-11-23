Menu
2018 Toyota Tundra

90,836 KM

Details Features

$41,088

+ tax & licensing
$41,088

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-608-5503

2018 Toyota Tundra

2018 Toyota Tundra

SR5 Plus 5.7L V8 SR5 Plus 4WD LOW KM | RUNNING BOARDS

2018 Toyota Tundra

SR5 Plus 5.7L V8 SR5 Plus 4WD LOW KM | RUNNING BOARDS

Location

The Humberview Group

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

866-608-5503

$41,088

+ taxes & licensing

90,836KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9420403
  • Stock #: LP5756
  • VIN: 5TFDY5F17JX725756

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 90,836 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Oakville Toyota

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

