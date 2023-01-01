Menu
2022 Ford F-150

26,614 KM

Details

$121,987

+ tax & licensing
$121,987

+ taxes & licensing

Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.

2022 Ford F-150

2022 Ford F-150

RAPTOR

2022 Ford F-150

RAPTOR

Location

Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.

20 Coles Crescent, Orangeville, ON L9W 5W2

$121,987

+ taxes & licensing

26,614KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9632170
  • Stock #: 19852
  • VIN: 1FTFW1RG5NFC04117

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 26,614 KM

Vehicle Description

3.5L V6 with 450hp, Fox suspension, Raptor 37 Performance package, 7 adjustable drive modes, adjustable suspension, steering and exhaust, Rhino Linings bed liner, 6 aux switches, B&O audio system, sunroof, heated and ventilated seats, heated steering wheel, heated rear seats, blue interior package, wireless charger, blind spot monitor, adaptive cruise control, keyless entry, 360 camera and more!Leading Edge Motor Cars - We value the opportunity to earn your business. Over 20 years in business. Financing and extended warranty available! We approve New Credit, Bad Credit and No Credit, Talk to us today, drive tomorrow! Carproof provided with every vehicle. Safety and Etest included! NO HIDDEN FEES! Call to book an appointment for a showing! We believe in offering haggle free pricing to save you time and money. All of our pricing is plus applicable taxes and licensing, with financing available on approved credit. Just simply ask us how! We work hard to ensure you are buying the right vehicle and will advise you every step of the way. Good credit or bad credit we can get you approved!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.

Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.

20 Coles Crescent, Orangeville, ON L9W 5W2
