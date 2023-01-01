$121,987+ tax & licensing
$121,987
+ taxes & licensing
Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.
2022 Ford F-150
RAPTOR
Location
Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.
20 Coles Crescent, Orangeville, ON L9W 5W2
26,614KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9632170
- Stock #: 19852
- VIN: 1FTFW1RG5NFC04117
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 26,614 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
10 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
