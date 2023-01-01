2015 Jeep Cherokee

Menu
120,889 KM

Autoflex Sales & Leasing

705-329-0007

Location

Autoflex Sales & Leasing

131 Atherley Road, Orillia, ON L3V 1N4

705-329-0007

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

120,889KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10007568
  • VIN: 1C4PJMASXFW692390

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 120,889 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE AVAILABLE !  (O.A.C.)

TRADES WELCOME !!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

