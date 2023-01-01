$20,995+ tax & licensing
2015 Jeep Cherokee
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
120,889KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 10007568
- VIN: 1C4PJMASXFW692390
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 120,889 KM
Vehicle Description
FINANCE AVAILABLE ! (O.A.C.)
TRADES WELCOME !!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Additional Features
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
