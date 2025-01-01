$9,995+ tax & licensing
2012 Mazda MAZDA3
LOW KM, VERY CLEAN, GX, AUTO, A/C, KEYLESS ENTRY!
2012 Mazda MAZDA3
LOW KM, VERY CLEAN, GX, AUTO, A/C, KEYLESS ENTRY!
Location
Luxe Auto Lounge Inc
1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3
613-830-5676
Certified
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 130,841 KM
Vehicle Description
This ULTRA clean 2012 Mazda3 GX sedan is the perfect under $10000 car you have been looking for! Features include: automatic transmission, power group, AM/FM stereo with CD/MP3 player, air conditioning and more!
This vehicle comes Luxe certified select pre-owned, which includes: 100-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, Ontario safety certificate, Available Luxe Assurance Package, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale) and FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles)! Remember, we built our business on quality, trust, service, and we deliver. PERIOD.
Priced at ONLY $138 bi-weekly with $1000 down over 36 months at 11.9% (cost of borrowing is $1900 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $9995 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Warranty
Convenience
Exterior
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Luxe Auto Lounge Inc
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Luxe Auto Lounge Inc
Luxe Auto Lounge Inc
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-830-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
613-830-5676