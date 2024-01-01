Menu
<pre style=overflow-wrap: break-word; white-space: pre-wrap;>This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed.<br /><br />Financing available O.A.C<br /><br /><br /> R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.<br /><br /><br /> Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.<br /><br /><br /><br /> R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.</pre><p> </p>

2012 RAM 1500

264,430 KM

$11,989

+ tax & licensing
2012 RAM 1500

MINT BODY-5.7-NO RUST-WARRANTY

2012 RAM 1500

MINT BODY-5.7-NO RUST-WARRANTY

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

905-571-3460

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,989

+ taxes & licensing

264,430KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C6RD7FT6CS226937

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 264,430 KM

This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed.

Financing available O.A.C



R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.



Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.




R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.

 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Air Conditioning
CD Player
Bluetooth

Conventional Spare Tire

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

905-571-3460

$11,989

+ taxes & licensing

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

905-571-3460

2012 RAM 1500