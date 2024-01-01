Menu
Account
Sign In
<pre style=overflow-wrap: break-word; white-space: pre-wrap;>This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed.<br /><br />Financing available O.A.C<br /><br /><br /> R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.<br /><br /><br /> Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.<br /><br /><br /><br /> R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.</pre><p> </p>

2015 Jeep Patriot

Details Description Features

$13,989

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Jeep Patriot

HIGH ALTITUDE-4X4-LEATHER-ROOF

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Jeep Patriot

HIGH ALTITUDE-4X4-LEATHER-ROOF

Location

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

905-571-3460

  1. 1722443909
  2. 1722443913
  3. 1722443917
  4. 1722443921
  5. 1722443929
  6. 1722443937
  7. 1722443944
  8. 1722443950
  9. 1722443956
  10. 1722443962
  11. 1722443969
  12. 1722443975
  13. 1722443981
  14. 1722443988
  15. 1722443995
  16. 1722444000
  17. 1722444006
  18. 1722444012
  19. 1722444018
  20. 1722444023
  21. 1722444028
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,989

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4NJRAB9FD416184

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed.

Financing available O.A.C



R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.



Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.




R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.

 

Vehicle Features

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Mechanical

Power Steering

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

Used 2012 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr Sdn LT Turbo w/1SA for sale in Oshawa, ON
2012 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr Sdn LT Turbo w/1SA 155,405 KM $6,789 + tax & lic
Used 2013 GMC Sierra 1500 4WD CREW CAB 143.5
2013 GMC Sierra 1500 4WD CREW CAB 143.5" SLE 169,195 KM $17,989 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Mazda CX-5 AWD-ROOF-BACK UP CAMERA for sale in Oshawa, ON
2016 Mazda CX-5 AWD-ROOF-BACK UP CAMERA 172,268 KM $13,989 + tax & lic

Email R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

Call Dealer

905-571-XXXX

(click to show)

905-571-3460

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,989

+ taxes & licensing

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

905-571-3460

Contact Seller
2015 Jeep Patriot