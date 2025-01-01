Menu
<div><span style=font-size: 1em;>Address:</span><br></div><div><span style=font-size: 1em;>5669 Bank Street</span></div><div><span style=font-size: 1em;><br></span></div><div><br></div><div><br></div>

2003 Honda CR-V

0 KM

$2,199

+ tax & licensing
2003 Honda CR-V

LX

12120591

2003 Honda CR-V

LX

Location

AZ Auto Sales and Services

5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3

613-218-3354

Sale

$2,199

+ taxes & licensing

Used
VIN JHLRD78433C802916

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Address:
5669 Bank Street


Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Cassette
AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3

