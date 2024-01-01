Menu
Remote Keyless Entry, Fog Lamps, Air Conditioning, Power Windows!

This Kia Forte Koup is both versatile and roomy for such a small looking coupe. This 2013 Kia Forte Koup is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

The 2013 Forte Koup is a two-door coupe evokes passion with a fun-to-drive performance, comfort, technology and safety features with added eye-catching design styling enhancements and convenience features. Forte Koup embodies athleticism and agility with world-class design and sleek profile. This coupe has 172,667 kms. Its red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 156HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Remote Keyless Entry, Fog Lamps, Air Conditioning, Power Windows.

172,667 KM

Koup EX - Fog Lamps

Myers Automotive Group

4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8

172,667KM
Used
VIN KNAFU6A26D5707062

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 172,667 KM

Vehicle Description

Remote Keyless Entry, Fog Lamps, Air Conditioning, Power Windows!

This Kia Forte Koup is both versatile and roomy for such a small looking coupe. This 2013 Kia Forte Koup is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

The 2013 Forte Koup is a two-door coupe evokes passion with a fun-to-drive performance, comfort, technology and safety features with added eye-catching design styling enhancements and convenience features. Forte Koup embodies athleticism and agility with world-class design and sleek profile. This coupe has 172,667 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 156HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Remote Keyless Entry, Fog Lamps, Air Conditioning, Power Windows.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/



At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Remote Keyless Entry

Exterior

Fog Lamps

Myers Barrhaven Toyota

4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-8088

