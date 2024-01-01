$33,898+ tax & licensing
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Overland - Trade-in - $144.54 /Wk
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Overland - Trade-in - $144.54 /Wk
Location
Myers Automotive Group
5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5
888-378-6064
$33,898
+ taxes & licensing
46,506KM
Used
VIN 1C4RJFCM7JC432431
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ivory Tri-Coat Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # N24059A
- Mileage 46,506 KM
Vehicle Description
Trade-in, One Owner, Local, Low Mileage!
Compare at $34915 - Our Price is just $33898!
According to Edmunds, the well-trimmed cabin of the Jeep Grand Cherokee provides comfy seating, and easily masters both off-road trails and daily commutes alike. This 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee is fresh on our lot in Manotick.
The Jeep Grand Cherokee is the most awarded SUV ever for good reasons. With numerous best-in-class features and class-exclusive amenities, the Grand Cherokee offers drivers more than the competition. On the outside, it showcases the rugged capability to go off the beaten path while the interior offers technology and comfort beyond what you'd expect in an SUV at this price point. The Jeep Grand Cherokee is second to none when it comes to performance, safety, and style. This low mileage SUV has just 46,506 kms. It's ivory tri-coat pearl in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 240HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Grand Cherokee's trim level is Overland. The Overland trim pushes this Grand Cherokee well into luxury territory. It comes with Nappa leather seats, heated first- and second-row seats, ventilated front seats, wood and leather interior trim, a heated steering wheel, four-wheel drive, air suspension, a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, Uconnect 8.4 with navigation, Bluetooth, and SiriusXM, Alpine 9-speaker premium audio, automatic HID headlights, a rearview camera, remote start, and much more.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4RJFCM7JC432431.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=3206df1a-492e-4453-9f18-918b5245c510&Lang=en
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $144.54 with $0 down for 72 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
If you're looking for a Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Chrysler dealership in Ottawa that always goes above and beyond for you, visit Myers Manotick Dodge today! We're more than just great cars. We provide the kind of world-class Dodge service experience near Kanata that will make you a Myers customer for life. And with fabulous perks like extended service hours, our 30-day tire price guarantee, the Myers No Charge Engine/Transmission for Life program, and complimentary shuttle service, it's no wonder we're a top choice for drivers everywhere. Get more with Myers!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Manotick. o~o
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Manotick Dodge Jeep Ram Chrysler
5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee