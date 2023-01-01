Menu
2021 Ford Explorer

42,366 KM

Details Description

$56,211

+ tax & licensing
$56,211

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2021 Ford Explorer

2021 Ford Explorer

ST AWD| 400HP ECOBOOST| MASSAGE SEATS| 6 PASS| NAV

2021 Ford Explorer

ST AWD| 400HP ECOBOOST| MASSAGE SEATS| 6 PASS| NAV

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$56,211

+ taxes & licensing

42,366KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9978506
  • Stock #: 230467
  • VIN: 1FM5K8GC0MGA97093

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Agate Black Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 42,366 KM

Vehicle Description

400HP 3.0L ECOBOOST!! 6 PASSENGER ST W/ PREMIUM TECHNOLOGY PKG INCL. LEATHER MASSAGE SEATS, 10-IN TOUCH SCREEN, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, BANG & OLUFSEN AUDIO, BACKUP/ 360 CAMERAS W/ FRONT & REAR PARK SENSORS, PREMIUM 21-IN ALLOYS AND RED-PAINTED PERFORMANCE BRAKES!! Heated & cooled front seats w/ heated 2nd row captain chairs, remote start, active park assist (Park In/ Park Out), adaptive cruise control, lane keeping system, pre-collision system w/ active braking & evasive steering, speed sign recognition, blind spot information, trailer blind spot, cross traffic alert, navigation, heated steering, wireless charging, paddle shifters, drive mode selection, dual-zone climate control w/ rear air conditioning, rear sunshades, ambient lighting, tow package, full power group incl. power seats w/ driver memory, power liftgate, power folding rear seats, garage door opener, puddle lights, keypad entry and auto headlights!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

