2021 Ford Explorer
ST AWD| 400HP ECOBOOST| MASSAGE SEATS| 6 PASS| NAV
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
- Listing ID: 9978506
- Stock #: 230467
- VIN: 1FM5K8GC0MGA97093
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Agate Black Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 42,366 KM
Vehicle Description
400HP 3.0L ECOBOOST!! 6 PASSENGER ST W/ PREMIUM TECHNOLOGY PKG INCL. LEATHER MASSAGE SEATS, 10-IN TOUCH SCREEN, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, BANG & OLUFSEN AUDIO, BACKUP/ 360 CAMERAS W/ FRONT & REAR PARK SENSORS, PREMIUM 21-IN ALLOYS AND RED-PAINTED PERFORMANCE BRAKES!! Heated & cooled front seats w/ heated 2nd row captain chairs, remote start, active park assist (Park In/ Park Out), adaptive cruise control, lane keeping system, pre-collision system w/ active braking & evasive steering, speed sign recognition, blind spot information, trailer blind spot, cross traffic alert, navigation, heated steering, wireless charging, paddle shifters, drive mode selection, dual-zone climate control w/ rear air conditioning, rear sunshades, ambient lighting, tow package, full power group incl. power seats w/ driver memory, power liftgate, power folding rear seats, garage door opener, puddle lights, keypad entry and auto headlights!
