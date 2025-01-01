Menu
<p>Looking for a stylish and practical SUV thats ready for adventure? Look no further than this 2018 Ford Escape SEL 4WD, available now at LuckyDog Motors! This sleek black Escape boasts a spacious interior with black leather seats, perfect for those long road trips. With its powerful I4 engine and 4-wheel drive system, this Escape is capable of handling any terrain with confidence.</p><p>This well-maintained Escape comes loaded with features that enhance both comfort and safety. Enjoy the convenience of heated seats and a sunroof on those chilly mornings, while the advanced safety features like a rearview camera and anti-theft system provide peace of mind on every journey. This Escape has been meticulously cared for, with only 125,084km on the odometer.</p><p>Here are five highlights that make this 2018 Ford Escape SEL 4WD stand out:</p><ul><li><strong>All-Wheel Drive</strong>: Conquer any road condition with the assurance of 4-wheel drive.</li><li><strong>Leather Seats</strong>: Indulge in the luxurious comfort of heated, power-adjustable leather seats.</li><li><strong>Sunroof</strong>: Enjoy open-air driving with the convenience of a power sunroof.</li><li><strong>Rearview Camera</strong>: Drive with confidence thanks to the added visibility of a rearview camera.</li><li><strong>Navigation</strong>: Never get lost again with the integrated GPS navigation system.</li></ul><p>Come see this 2018 Ford Escape SEL 4WD at LuckyDog Motors and experience the driving experience you deserve.</p><p>All Vehicles are Sold Certified and come with a 3 month/3,000 km 1-Star Powertrain Drive Global Warranty (extended warranties and coverages available). </p><p>At LuckyDog we believe in transparency, thats why all our vehicles come with a complete CarFax Vehicle report to ensure your not buying a salvaged or rebuilt vehicle. </p><p>* While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, some vehicle information may not be exactly as shown. </p>

2018 Ford Escape

125,084 KM

$20,692

+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford Escape

SEL 4WD

12281484

2018 Ford Escape

SEL 4WD

LuckyDog Motors

1855 17th St E #2, Owen Sound, ON N4K 1Z4

519-371-4000

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,692

+ taxes & licensing

Used
125,084KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMCU9HD2JUC14250

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 125,084 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

LuckyDog Motors

LuckyDog Motors

1855 17th St E #2, Owen Sound, ON N4K 1Z4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

519-371-4000

$20,692

+ taxes & licensing

LuckyDog Motors

519-371-4000

2018 Ford Escape