$20,692+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford Escape
SEL 4WD
2018 Ford Escape
SEL 4WD
Location
LuckyDog Motors
1855 17th St E #2, Owen Sound, ON N4K 1Z4
519-371-4000
Certified
$20,692
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 125,084 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a stylish and practical SUV that's ready for adventure? Look no further than this 2018 Ford Escape SEL 4WD, available now at LuckyDog Motors! This sleek black Escape boasts a spacious interior with black leather seats, perfect for those long road trips. With its powerful I4 engine and 4-wheel drive system, this Escape is capable of handling any terrain with confidence.
This well-maintained Escape comes loaded with features that enhance both comfort and safety. Enjoy the convenience of heated seats and a sunroof on those chilly mornings, while the advanced safety features like a rearview camera and anti-theft system provide peace of mind on every journey. This Escape has been meticulously cared for, with only 125,084km on the odometer.
Here are five highlights that make this 2018 Ford Escape SEL 4WD stand out:
- All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with the assurance of 4-wheel drive.
- Leather Seats: Indulge in the luxurious comfort of heated, power-adjustable leather seats.
- Sunroof: Enjoy open-air driving with the convenience of a power sunroof.
- Rearview Camera: Drive with confidence thanks to the added visibility of a rearview camera.
- Navigation: Never get lost again with the integrated GPS navigation system.
Come see this 2018 Ford Escape SEL 4WD at LuckyDog Motors and experience the driving experience you deserve.
All Vehicles are Sold Certified and come with a 3 month/3,000 km 1-Star Powertrain Drive Global Warranty (extended warranties and coverages available).
At LuckyDog we believe in transparency, that's why all our vehicles come with a complete CarFax Vehicle report to ensure your not buying a salvaged or rebuilt vehicle.
* While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, some vehicle information may not be exactly as shown.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From LuckyDog Motors
Email LuckyDog Motors
LuckyDog Motors
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-371-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
519-371-4000