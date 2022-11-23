Menu
2018 Honda Pilot

42,400 KM

Details

$40,990

+ tax & licensing
$40,990

+ taxes & licensing

Owen Sound Honda

519-371-4040

2018 Honda Pilot

2018 Honda Pilot

EXL-NAVI

2018 Honda Pilot

EXL-NAVI

Location

Owen Sound Honda

202432 Highway 6 & 21, Owen Sound, ON N4K 5N7

519-371-4040

Honda Certified Used

Honda Certified Used

When you are in the market for a second hand car, make it a Honda Certified Used Vehicle. The Honda Certified Used Vehicle program offers significant advantages over non-certified used Honda vehicles. Available only through qualified Honda Dealerships, a Certified Honda must pass a thorough Honda Canada mandated inspection and reconditioning process by factory trained technicians.

$40,990

+ taxes & licensing

42,400KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9383056
  • Stock #: M7868A
  • VIN: 5FNYF6H79JB501851

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 42,400 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Owen Sound Honda

Owen Sound Honda

202432 Highway 6 & 21, Owen Sound, ON N4K 5N7

