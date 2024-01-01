Menu
<p>Step into the drivers seat of this sleek 2020 Nissan Sentra SV, a stylish sedan with a powerful yet efficient 1.8L engine. Its smooth CVT transmission delivers a comfortable ride, perfect for navigating the city or cruising on the open road. The spacious interior boasts a premium black leather finish, providing a sense of comfort and luxury. This Sentra SV is ready for adventure with its 101,427km on the odometer, and comes equipped with a variety of features designed for safety, comfort, and convenience.</p><p>Experience the best of both worlds with this versatile Nissan Sentra. It seamlessly blends sporty driving dynamics with practicality, thanks to its spacious rear seating, ample cargo space, and an impressive list of features. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry and push-button start, stay connected with Bluetooth and SiriusXM Radio, and maintain optimal visibility with heated mirrors and a rearview camera.</p><p>This meticulously maintained Sentra SV is available now at LuckyDog Motors, where our friendly and knowledgeable sales team will be happy to show you all its amazing features.</p><p>Here are 5 of the Sentra SVs most sizzling features:</p><ul><li><strong>Heated Seats:</strong> Stay warm and cozy on those chilly Canadian mornings.</li><li><strong>Push Button Start:</strong> Effortlessly ignite the engine with the touch of a button.</li><li><strong>Blind Spot Monitor:</strong> Drive with greater confidence knowing youre alerted to vehicles in your blind spots.</li><li><strong>Heated Mirrors:</strong> Enjoy clear visibility in any weather condition.</li><li><strong>Rearview Camera:</strong> Navigate tight spaces with ease and safety.</li></ul><p>All Vehicles are Sold Certified and come with a 3 month/3,000 km 1-Star Powertrain Drive Global Warranty (extended warranties and coverages available). </p><p>At LuckyDog we believe in transparency, thats why all our vehicles come with a complete CarFax Vehicle report to ensure your not buying a salvaged or rebuilt vehicle. </p><p>* While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, some vehicle information may not be exactly as shown. </p>

LuckyDog Motors

1855 17th St E #2, Owen Sound, ON N4K 1Z4

519-371-4000

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Excellent Condition
VIN 3N1AB8CV6LY227162

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 101,427 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

