Location
LuckyDog Motors
1855 17th St E #2, Owen Sound, ON N4K 1Z4
519-371-4000
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 101,427 KM
Vehicle Description
Step into the driver's seat of this sleek 2020 Nissan Sentra SV, a stylish sedan with a powerful yet efficient 1.8L engine. Its smooth CVT transmission delivers a comfortable ride, perfect for navigating the city or cruising on the open road. The spacious interior boasts a premium black leather finish, providing a sense of comfort and luxury. This Sentra SV is ready for adventure with its 101,427km on the odometer, and comes equipped with a variety of features designed for safety, comfort, and convenience.
Experience the best of both worlds with this versatile Nissan Sentra. It seamlessly blends sporty driving dynamics with practicality, thanks to its spacious rear seating, ample cargo space, and an impressive list of features. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry and push-button start, stay connected with Bluetooth and SiriusXM Radio, and maintain optimal visibility with heated mirrors and a rearview camera.
This meticulously maintained Sentra SV is available now at LuckyDog Motors, where our friendly and knowledgeable sales team will be happy to show you all its amazing features.
Here are 5 of the Sentra SV's most sizzling features:
- Heated Seats: Stay warm and cozy on those chilly Canadian mornings.
- Push Button Start: Effortlessly ignite the engine with the touch of a button.
- Blind Spot Monitor: Drive with greater confidence knowing you're alerted to vehicles in your blind spots.
- Heated Mirrors: Enjoy clear visibility in any weather condition.
- Rearview Camera: Navigate tight spaces with ease and safety.
All Vehicles are Sold Certified and come with a 3 month/3,000 km 1-Star Powertrain Drive Global Warranty (extended warranties and coverages available).
At LuckyDog we believe in transparency, that's why all our vehicles come with a complete CarFax Vehicle report to ensure your not buying a salvaged or rebuilt vehicle.
* While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, some vehicle information may not be exactly as shown.
