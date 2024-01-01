ad: buy_header
New and Used Honda Civic for Sale in Ontario
2022 Honda Civic
Sport Sunroof Carplay Remote Start Push Start Lane Keep
$29,995 + tax & lic
19,665KM
Red
Tabangi Motors
Mississauga, ON
2020 Honda Civic
LX
$22,990 + tax & lic
78,462KM
Black
Owen Sound Honda
Owen Sound, ON
2024 Honda Civic
Sedan EX CVT
$31,613.25 + tax & lic
50KM
Platinum White Pearl
2021 Honda Civic
EX
$25,998 + tax & lic
67,535KM
Black
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
Barrie, ON
2019 Honda Civic
Sedan LX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated Front Seats
$19,990 + tax & lic
73,000KM
Black
Clutch
Toronto, ON
2017 Honda Civic
Sedan LX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Bluetooth
$17,490 + tax & lic
113,000KM
White
Clutch
Toronto, ON
2022 Honda Civic
Sedan Sport w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual-Zone A/C, Heated Front Seats
$27,590 + tax & lic
49,000KM
Black
Clutch
Toronto, ON
2012 Honda Civic
EX 1.8L/SUNROOF/VERY CLEAN/CERTIFIED
Sale
$11,490 + tax & lic
171,000KM
Silver
A&S Prestige Auto Sales
Cambridge, ON
2020 Honda Civic
Sedan Touring
$24,998 + tax & lic
75,553KM
Blue
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
St. Catharines, ON
2024 Honda Civic
Sedan Sport CVT
$32,713.25 + tax & lic
50KM
Crystal Black Pearl
2019 Honda Civic
COUPE Sport | New Brakes | Local Vehicle
$21,589 + tax & lic
73,704KM
Crystal Black Pearl
Maple Acura
Maple, ON
2015 Honda Civic
4dr Auto LX
$16,295 + tax & lic
94,434KM
White
Canada Cars
Waterloo, ON
2019 Honda Civic
Touring
$25,990 + tax & lic
37,798KM
COSMIC BLUE
Owen Sound Honda
Owen Sound, ON
2017 Honda Civic
EX | SUNROOF | REMOTE START | LANE WATCH
$16,963 + tax & lic
167,086KM
Black
2022 Honda Civic
LX | CAMERA | HEATED SEATS | APP CONNECT
$25,793 + tax & lic
90,120KM
White
2021 Honda Civic
EX | SUNROOF | LANE WATCH | ALLOYS
$27,492 + tax & lic
40,871KM
Black
2017 Honda Civic
LX | HEATED SEATS | CAMERA | APP CONNECT
$19,963 + tax & lic
69,380KM
Blue
2016 Honda Civic
Sedan EX-T w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam
$16,990 + tax & lic
126,492KM
Silver
Clutch
Toronto, ON
2019 Honda Civic
Sedan LX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Bluetooth
$21,490 + tax & lic
49,000KM
White
Clutch
Toronto, ON
2019 Honda Civic
Sedan Sport w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Bluetooth
$21,990 + tax & lic
97,000KM
Grey
Clutch
Toronto, ON
2017 Honda Civic
COUPE LX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, A/C
$14,990 + tax & lic
112,041KM
Blue
Clutch
Toronto, ON
2018 Honda Civic
Sedan EX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Rearview Cam
$19,990 + tax & lic
96,055KM
Blue
Clutch
Toronto, ON
2016 Honda Civic
LX, RELIABLE, FUEL SAVER, CERTIFIED
$12,495 + tax & lic
200,178KM
Grey
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
London, ON
2019 Honda Civic
LX+New Tires+Adaptive Cruise+ApplePlay+CLEANCARFAX
$20,999 + tax & lic
93,000KM
Silver
Sport Motors
London, ON
2024 Honda Civic
Sedan Touring Sedan Black, Leather, Sunroof, Nav, Heated Steering + Seats, Adaptive Cruise, and more!
$35,988 + tax & lic
10,000KM
Black
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars
Guelph, ON
2022 Honda Civic
Sedan LX Sedan, Adaptive Cruise, Heated Seats, CarPlay + Android, Rear Camera, Bluetooth, and more!
$27,988 + tax & lic
10,000KM
White
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars
Guelph, ON
2014 Honda Civic
EX Certified Reliable Gas Saver Extended Warranty
$11,995 + tax & lic
217,600KM
Grey
Auto Republic
Orillia, ON
2023 Honda Civic
EX No Accident Sunroof Carplay Remote Start
$29,995 + tax & lic
6,349KM
Silver
Tabangi Motors
Mississauga, ON
2008 Honda Civic
LX, AUTO, ONLY 86,000KMS, LOW KMS, ALLOYS, CERT
$10,495 + tax & lic
86,183KM
Black
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
London, ON
2018 Honda Civic
Sedan EX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Bluetooth
$21,490 + tax & lic
58,227KM
White
Clutch
Toronto, ON
2018 Honda Civic
Sedan LX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Bluetooth
$18,490 + tax & lic
100,644KM
White
Clutch
Toronto, ON
2021 Honda Civic
Sedan EX - Sunroof - Remote Start
$25,384 + tax & lic
53,142KM
White
Palladino Honda
Sudbury, ON
2019 Honda Civic
SEDAN LX
$18,554 + tax & lic
127,177KM
Blue
CarHub North York Chrysler
Thornhill, ON
2020 Honda Civic
Sedan SPORT-AUTOMATIC-SUNROOF-HONDA SENSE-CERTIFIED
$16,999 + tax & lic
139,800KM
Grey
Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston
Toronto, ON