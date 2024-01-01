Menu
New and Used Honda Civic for Sale in Ontario

Showing 1-50 of 812
Used 2022 Honda Civic Sport Sunroof Carplay Remote Start Push Start Lane Keep for sale in Mississauga, ON

2022 Honda Civic

Sport Sunroof Carplay Remote Start Push Start Lane Keep
$29,995 + tax & lic
19,665KM
Red
Tabangi Motors

Mississauga, ON

Used 2020 Honda Civic LX for sale in Owen Sound, ON

2020 Honda Civic

LX
$22,990 + tax & lic
78,462KM
Black
Owen Sound Honda

Owen Sound, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2013 Honda Civic LX for sale in Ottawa, ON

2013 Honda Civic

LX
$8,500 + tax & lic
166,300KM
Blue
Autoland

Ottawa, ON

Buy From Home Options
New 2024 Honda Civic Sedan EX CVT for sale in Vaughan, ON

2024 Honda Civic

Sedan EX CVT
$31,613.25 + tax & lic
50KM
Platinum White Pearl
Maple Honda

Vaughan, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2021 Honda Civic EX for sale in Barrie, ON

2021 Honda Civic

EX
$25,998 + tax & lic
67,535KM
Black
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Barrie, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2019 Honda Civic Sedan LX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated Front Seats for sale in Toronto, ON

2019 Honda Civic

Sedan LX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated Front Seats
$19,990 + tax & lic
73,000KM
Black
Clutch

Toronto, ON

Used 2017 Honda Civic Sedan LX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Bluetooth for sale in Toronto, ON

2017 Honda Civic

Sedan LX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Bluetooth
$17,490 + tax & lic
113,000KM
White
Clutch

Toronto, ON

Used 2022 Honda Civic Sedan Sport w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual-Zone A/C, Heated Front Seats for sale in Toronto, ON

2022 Honda Civic

Sedan Sport w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual-Zone A/C, Heated Front Seats
$27,590 + tax & lic
49,000KM
Black
Clutch

Toronto, ON

Used 2013 Honda Civic 4dr Man EX for sale in Mississauga, ON

2013 Honda Civic

4dr Man EX
$9,999 + tax & lic
181,000KM
White
Victory Motors

Mississauga, ON

Used 2015 Honda Civic EX for sale in Pembroke, ON

2015 Honda Civic

EX
$18,995 + tax & lic
96,741KM
Silver
Westland Auto Sales

Pembroke, ON

Used 2020 Honda Civic Sedan Touring for sale in St. Catharines, ON

2020 Honda Civic

Sedan Touring
$24,998 + tax & lic
75,553KM
Blue
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

St. Catharines, ON

Buy From Home Options
New 2024 Honda Civic Sedan Sport CVT for sale in Vaughan, ON

2024 Honda Civic

Sedan Sport CVT
$32,713.25 + tax & lic
50KM
Crystal Black Pearl
Maple Honda

Vaughan, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2019 Honda Civic COUPE Sport | New Brakes | Local Vehicle for sale in Maple, ON

2019 Honda Civic

COUPE Sport | New Brakes | Local Vehicle
$21,589 + tax & lic
73,704KM
Crystal Black Pearl
Maple Acura

Maple, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2015 Honda Civic 4dr Auto LX for sale in Waterloo, ON

2015 Honda Civic

4dr Auto LX
$16,295 + tax & lic
94,434KM
White
Canada Cars

Waterloo, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2019 Honda Civic Touring for sale in Owen Sound, ON

2019 Honda Civic

Touring
$25,990 + tax & lic
37,798KM
COSMIC BLUE
Owen Sound Honda

Owen Sound, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2017 Honda Civic EX | SUNROOF | REMOTE START | LANE WATCH for sale in Kitchener, ON

2017 Honda Civic

EX | SUNROOF | REMOTE START | LANE WATCH
$16,963 + tax & lic
167,086KM
Black
Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors

Kitchener, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2022 Honda Civic LX | CAMERA | HEATED SEATS | APP CONNECT for sale in Kitchener, ON

2022 Honda Civic

LX | CAMERA | HEATED SEATS | APP CONNECT
$25,793 + tax & lic
90,120KM
White
Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors

Kitchener, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2021 Honda Civic EX | SUNROOF | LANE WATCH | ALLOYS for sale in Kitchener, ON

2021 Honda Civic

EX | SUNROOF | LANE WATCH | ALLOYS
$27,492 + tax & lic
40,871KM
Black
Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors

Kitchener, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2017 Honda Civic LX | HEATED SEATS | CAMERA | APP CONNECT for sale in Kitchener, ON

2017 Honda Civic

LX | HEATED SEATS | CAMERA | APP CONNECT
$19,963 + tax & lic
69,380KM
Blue
Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors

Kitchener, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2016 Honda Civic Sedan EX-T w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam for sale in Toronto, ON

2016 Honda Civic

Sedan EX-T w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam
$16,990 + tax & lic
126,492KM
Silver
Clutch

Toronto, ON

Used 2019 Honda Civic Sedan LX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Bluetooth for sale in Toronto, ON

2019 Honda Civic

Sedan LX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Bluetooth
$21,490 + tax & lic
49,000KM
White
Clutch

Toronto, ON

Used 2019 Honda Civic Sedan Sport w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Bluetooth for sale in Toronto, ON

2019 Honda Civic

Sedan Sport w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Bluetooth
$21,990 + tax & lic
97,000KM
Grey
Clutch

Toronto, ON

Used 2017 Honda Civic COUPE LX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, A/C for sale in Toronto, ON

2017 Honda Civic

COUPE LX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, A/C
$14,990 + tax & lic
112,041KM
Blue
Clutch

Toronto, ON

Used 2018 Honda Civic Sedan EX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Rearview Cam for sale in Toronto, ON

2018 Honda Civic

Sedan EX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Rearview Cam
$19,990 + tax & lic
96,055KM
Blue
Clutch

Toronto, ON

Used 2018 Honda Civic LX MANUAL for sale in Oshawa, ON

2018 Honda Civic

LX MANUAL
SOLD
118,342KM
White
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

Oshawa, ON

Used 2015 Honda Civic LX for sale in Gloucester, ON

2015 Honda Civic

LX
$11,995 + tax & lic
147,179KM
Silver
Auto Choice 417

Gloucester, ON

Used 2013 Honda Civic EX for sale in Komoka, ON

2013 Honda Civic

EX
$5,800 + tax & lic
279,112KM
White
Cars in Lobo

Komoka, ON

Used 2017 Honda Civic |EX| for sale in Toronto, ON

2017 Honda Civic

|EX|
$20,999 + tax & lic
62,000KM
White
Toronto Best Auto

Toronto, ON

Used 2022 Honda Civic LX Sedan CVT for sale in Scarborough, ON

2022 Honda Civic

LX Sedan CVT
$27,495 + tax & lic
65,720KM
White
Octane Used Cars

Scarborough, ON

Used 2016 Honda Civic LX, RELIABLE, FUEL SAVER, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON

2016 Honda Civic

LX, RELIABLE, FUEL SAVER, CERTIFIED
$12,495 + tax & lic
200,178KM
Grey
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

London, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2019 Honda Civic LX+New Tires+Adaptive Cruise+ApplePlay+CLEANCARFAX for sale in London, ON

2019 Honda Civic

LX+New Tires+Adaptive Cruise+ApplePlay+CLEANCARFAX
$20,999 + tax & lic
93,000KM
Silver
Sport Motors

London, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2024 Honda Civic Sedan Touring Sedan Black, Leather, Sunroof, Nav, Heated Steering + Seats, Adaptive Cruise, and more! for sale in Guelph, ON

2024 Honda Civic

Sedan Touring Sedan Black, Leather, Sunroof, Nav, Heated Steering + Seats, Adaptive Cruise, and more!
$35,988 + tax & lic
10,000KM
Black
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Guelph, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2022 Honda Civic Sedan LX Sedan, Adaptive Cruise, Heated Seats, CarPlay + Android, Rear Camera, Bluetooth, and more! for sale in Guelph, ON

2022 Honda Civic

Sedan LX Sedan, Adaptive Cruise, Heated Seats, CarPlay + Android, Rear Camera, Bluetooth, and more!
$27,988 + tax & lic
10,000KM
White
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Guelph, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2014 Honda Civic EX Certified Reliable Gas Saver Extended Warranty for sale in Orillia, ON

2014 Honda Civic

EX Certified Reliable Gas Saver Extended Warranty
$11,995 + tax & lic
217,600KM
Grey
Auto Republic

Orillia, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2023 Honda Civic EX No Accident Sunroof Carplay Remote Start for sale in Mississauga, ON

2023 Honda Civic

EX No Accident Sunroof Carplay Remote Start
$29,995 + tax & lic
6,349KM
Silver
Tabangi Motors

Mississauga, ON

Used 2008 Honda Civic LX, AUTO, ONLY 86,000KMS, LOW KMS, ALLOYS, CERT for sale in London, ON

2008 Honda Civic

LX, AUTO, ONLY 86,000KMS, LOW KMS, ALLOYS, CERT
$10,495 + tax & lic
86,183KM
Black
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

London, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2018 Honda Civic Sedan EX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Bluetooth for sale in Toronto, ON

2018 Honda Civic

Sedan EX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Bluetooth
$21,490 + tax & lic
58,227KM
White
Clutch

Toronto, ON

Used 2018 Honda Civic Sedan LX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Bluetooth for sale in Toronto, ON

2018 Honda Civic

Sedan LX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Bluetooth
$18,490 + tax & lic
100,644KM
White
Clutch

Toronto, ON

Used 2016 Honda Civic |Touring| for sale in Toronto, ON

2016 Honda Civic

|Touring|
$16,999 + tax & lic
162,800KM
White
Toronto Best Auto

Toronto, ON

Used 2009 Honda Civic 4DR AUTO for sale in Cornwall, ON

2009 Honda Civic

4DR AUTO
SOLD
105,710KM
Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

Cornwall, ON

Used 2012 Honda Civic LX for sale in Oakville, ON

2012 Honda Civic

LX
SOLD
121,500KM
Black
Twin Oaks Auto

Oakville, ON

Used 2011 Honda Civic DX-G for sale in Ottawa, ON

2011 Honda Civic

DX-G
$6,495 + tax & lic
230,586KM
Brown
AZ Auto Sales and Services

Ottawa, ON

Used 2021 Honda Civic Sedan EX - Sunroof - Remote Start for sale in Sudbury, ON

2021 Honda Civic

Sedan EX - Sunroof - Remote Start
$25,384 + tax & lic
53,142KM
White
Palladino Honda

Sudbury, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2019 Honda Civic SEDAN LX for sale in Thornhill, ON

2019 Honda Civic

SEDAN LX
$18,554 + tax & lic
127,177KM
Blue
CarHub North York Chrysler

Thornhill, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2020 Honda Civic Tourisme CVT for sale in Watford, ON

2020 Honda Civic

Tourisme CVT
$26,995 + tax & lic
79,082KM
Blue
Watford Ford

Watford, ON

Used 2020 Honda Civic Sedan SPORT-AUTOMATIC-SUNROOF-HONDA SENSE-CERTIFIED for sale in Toronto, ON

2020 Honda Civic

Sedan SPORT-AUTOMATIC-SUNROOF-HONDA SENSE-CERTIFIED
$16,999 + tax & lic
139,800KM
Grey
Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

Toronto, ON