$15,000+ tax & licensing
2010 Ford F-150
PLATINUM V8 SUPERCREW 6.5FOOTBOX
2010 Ford F-150
PLATINUM V8 SUPERCREW 6.5FOOTBOX
Location
Starks Motorsports
48 Woodslee Ave Unit 3, Paris, ON N3L 3N6
519-588-0750
Certified
$15,000
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 165,656 KM
Vehicle Description
Mint condition pearl white 2010 F-150 Platinum SuperCrew 5.4liter V8 6.5foot box now available for sale. Comes safety certified, detailed, full tank of gas in the advertised price. Financing is also available!
In excellent shape inside & out. No rust issues, no accidents, certified, new engine rebuild done with about 100k on it. This is a great example of a fully loaded F-150. Come take a look you won't be disappointed.
Originally from the states. Imported in 2014. Only 3 owners. Clean/fit title. Ontario truck since it's been in Canada. No accident history. Carfax available.
Just safety inspected and certified. No mechanical issues with the truck. Only needed some bulbs, TPMS sensors and a oil change. All features work, AC blows ice cold. 4high/low works. Had a new engine done at the Ford Dealer when it had 108k ($11,000 repair). Invoice available. This truck has a nice set of aftermarket wheels on offroad tires in good shape.
No rust concerns. Rockers, wheel wells, cab corners, frame are all clean. Regularly undercoated and taken care of. Non smoker. The paint and interior are in great shape. Only fault with the truck is a small crease on the driver's side front bumper (see pics).
If you have any questions or want to see more pics just let me know. Thank you for your interest in my truck.
Price is just + TAX + licensing fees. No extra fees.
Financing and trade-ins available.
Test drives by appointment only.
OMVIC registered dealership & UCDA Member
Starks Motorsports LTD
Address: 48 Woodslee Ave unit 3 Paris ON
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Exterior
Convenience
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Starks Motorsports
Email Starks Motorsports
Starks Motorsports
Call Dealer
519-588-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
519-588-0750