2010 Ford F-150

<div> </div><div><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 16pt; font-family: google sans; color: #000000; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; vertical-align: baseline;>Mint condition pearl white 2010 F-150 Platinum SuperCrew 5.4liter V8 6.5foot box now available for sale. Comes safety certified, detailed, full tank of gas in the advertised price. Financing is also available!</span></p><br /><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 16pt; font-family: google sans; color: #000000; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; vertical-align: baseline;>In excellent shape inside & out. No rust issues, no accidents, certified, new engine rebuild done with about 100k on it. This is a great example of a fully loaded F-150. Come take a look you wont be disappointed. </span></p><br /><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 16pt; font-family: google sans; color: #000000; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; vertical-align: baseline;>Originally from the states. Imported in 2014. Only 3 owners. Clean/fit title. Ontario truck since its been in Canada. No accident history. Carfax available.</span></p><br /><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 16pt; font-family: google sans; color: #000000; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; vertical-align: baseline;>Just safety inspected and certified. No mechanical issues with the truck. Only needed some bulbs, TPMS sensors and a oil change. All features work, AC blows ice cold. 4high/low works. Had a new engine done at the Ford Dealer when it had 108k ($11,000 repair). Invoice available. This truck has a nice set of aftermarket wheels on offroad tires in good shape. </span></p><br /><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 16pt; font-family: google sans; color: #000000; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; vertical-align: baseline;>No rust concerns. Rockers, wheel wells, cab corners, frame are all clean. Regularly undercoated and taken care of. Non smoker. The paint and interior are in great shape. Only fault with the truck is a small crease on the drivers side front bumper (see pics).</span></p><br /><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 16pt; font-family: google sans; color: #000000; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; vertical-align: baseline;>If you have any questions or want to see more pics just let me know. Thank you for your interest in my truck.</span></p><br /><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 16pt; font-family: google sans; color: #000000; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; vertical-align: baseline;>Price is just + TAX + licensing fees. No extra fees. </span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 16pt; font-family: google sans; color: #000000; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; vertical-align: baseline;>Financing and trade-ins available.</span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 16pt; font-family: google sans; color: #000000; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; vertical-align: baseline;>Test drives by appointment only. </span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 16pt; font-family: google sans; color: #000000; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; vertical-align: baseline;>OMVIC registered dealership & UCDA Member</span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 16pt; font-family: google sans; color: #000000; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; vertical-align: baseline;>Starks Motorsports LTD</span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 16pt; font-family: google sans; color: #000000; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; vertical-align: baseline;>Address: 48 Woodslee Ave unit 3 Paris ON</span></p></div>

2010 Ford F-150

165,656 KM

$15,000

+ tax & licensing
2010 Ford F-150

PLATINUM V8 SUPERCREW 6.5FOOTBOX

2010 Ford F-150

PLATINUM V8 SUPERCREW 6.5FOOTBOX

Starks Motorsports

48 Woodslee Ave Unit 3, Paris, ON N3L 3N6

519-588-0750

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
165,656KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTFW1EV0AFD79163

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 165,656 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

