2015 Honda Civic
SI MANUAL COUPE | CERTIFIED | FINANCING AVAILABLE
Location
Starks Motorsports
48 Woodslee Ave Unit 3, Paris, ON N3L 3N6
519-588-0750
Certified
$14,500
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Anthracite
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 198,191 KM
Vehicle Description
Great condition championship white 2015 Civic SI 6MT Coupe with 198k now available for sale. Comes safety certified, detailed, 2 keys, tank of gas & with warranty in the advertised price.
Was sold brand new at Barrie Honda, leased and then traded in. 2 owners since new. These are hard to find with no accident claims. Clean Carfax, clean title. No reported accident history. Owned by a older gentleman and just traded in on a new SUV. 100% stock no modifications.
Body & interior are in good shape. No rust concerns. Has been oil sprayed by the previous owner. Has a newer set of all season tires and the brakes were just done. Clutch is healthy with lots of life left. Engine is strong with no powertrain concerns. AC blows ice cold and all the features work.
Just safety inspected and certified under Ontario's new digital safety program. Brake service, headlight polish and wiper blades is all it needed. This is a great clean example of a SI. Come take a look you won't be disappointed. If you have any questions please just let me know. Thank you
Price is just + TAX + licensing fees. No extra fees.
Financing and trade-ins available.
Test drives by appointment only.
OMVIC registered dealership & UCDA Member
Starks Motorsports LTD
Address: 48 Woodslee Ave unit 3 Paris ON
+ taxes & licensing
