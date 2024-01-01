Menu
Great condition championship white 2015 Civic SI 6MT Coupe with 198k now available for sale. Comes safety certified, detailed, 2 keys, tank of gas & with warranty in the advertised price. 

Was sold brand new at Barrie Honda, leased and then traded in. 2 owners since new. These are hard to find with no accident claims. Clean Carfax, clean title. No reported accident history. Owned by a older gentleman and just traded in on a new SUV. 100% stock no modifications.

Body & interior are in good shape. No rust concerns. Has been oil sprayed by the previous owner. Has a newer set of all season tires and the brakes were just done. Clutch is healthy with lots of life left. Engine is strong with no powertrain concerns. AC blows ice cold and all the features work.

Just safety inspected and certified under Ontarios new digital safety program. Brake service, headlight polish and wiper blades is all it needed. This is a great clean example of a SI. Come take a look you wont be disappointed. If you have any questions please just let me know. Thank you

Price is just + TAX + licensing fees. No extra fees. 
Financing and trade-ins available.
Test drives by appointment only. 
OMVIC registered dealership & UCDA Member
Starks Motorsports LTD
Address: 48 Woodslee Ave unit 3 Paris ON

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
198,191KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HGFG4A56FH101170

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Anthracite
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 198,191 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

$14,500

+ taxes & licensing

