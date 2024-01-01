$10,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Work Truck w/2WT
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Work Truck w/2WT
Location
Star Line Sales and Leasing
2059 Bayly Street, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8
416-264-2055
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $1,199
$10,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
238,000KM
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1GCVKPEHXEZ379101
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 238,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Star Line Sales and Leasing
2012 Mazda MAZDA3 GS-SKY 187,708 KM $4,995 + tax & lic
2010 Honda CR-V LX 303,085 KM $3,995 + tax & lic
2009 Volkswagen Tiguan COMFORTLINE 122,085 KM $6,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Star Line Sales and Leasing
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Star Line Sales and Leasing
2059 Bayly Street, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8
Call Dealer
416-264-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$10,999
+ taxes & licensing
Star Line Sales and Leasing
416-264-2055
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500