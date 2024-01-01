Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Autolab Certified Pre-Owned </p> <p>- Vehicle Safety Certified (no extra Charge)</p> <p>- Oil Change Completed</p> <p>- Air & Cabin Filter replaced</p> <p>- New Wiper Blades</p> <p>- 4 New Tires</p> <p>- New front brakes</p><br><p>At Pickering Auto Lab, we stand out for several compelling reasons. First and foremost, we prioritize the quality and reliability of our vehicles through rigorous maintenance procedures. Every car undergoes an oil change, air and cabin filter replacement, and receives new wiper blades, ensuring peak performance on the road. Moreover, we offer peace of mind with a comprehensive 36-day/5,000km warranty covering all safety-related components. As a local business, we pride ourselves on delivering personalized service, treating every customer like family. Our commitment to transparency means no hidden costs, and all vehicles come with certification for added assurance. Plus, our competitive pricing ensures swift transitions to new homes for our cars. We also offer the option to extend the warranty through Lubrico and provide financing options for added convenience. Access to Carfax reports further enhances transparency and confidence in your purchase decision. At Pickering Auto Lab, we believe in not just selling cars but fostering lasting relationships with our customers. Visit us today to experience the exceptional level of care we offer for your vehicle, and become a valued part of our extended family</p>

2015 Honda Civic

123,465 KM

Details Description Features

$13,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Honda Civic

Sedan 4dr Automatic LX - Safety Certified

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Honda Civic

Sedan 4dr Automatic LX - Safety Certified

Location

Pickering Auto Lab

1199 Kingston Rd, Pickering, ON L1V 1B5

905-839-6000

  1. 11729409
  2. 11729409
  3. 11729409
  4. 11729409
  5. 11729409
  6. 11729409
  7. 11729409
  8. 11729409
  9. 11729409
  10. 11729409
  11. 11729409
  12. 11729409
  13. 11729409
  14. 11729409
  15. 11729409
  16. 11729409
  17. 11729409
  18. 11729409
  19. 11729409
  20. 11729409
  21. 11729409
  22. 11729409
  23. 11729409
  24. 11729409
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
123,465KM
VIN 2HGFB2F40FH008986

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 008986
  • Mileage 123,465 KM

Vehicle Description

Autolab Certified Pre-Owned 


- Vehicle Safety Certified (no extra Charge)


- Oil Change Completed


- Air & Cabin Filter replaced


- New Wiper Blades


- 4 New Tires


- New front brakes


At Pickering Auto Lab, we stand out for several compelling reasons. First and foremost, we prioritize the quality and reliability of our vehicles through rigorous maintenance procedures. Every car undergoes an oil change, air and cabin filter replacement, and receives new wiper blades, ensuring peak performance on the road. Moreover, we offer peace of mind with a comprehensive 36-day/5,000km warranty covering all safety-related components. As a local business, we pride ourselves on delivering personalized service, treating every customer like family. Our commitment to transparency means no hidden costs, and all vehicles come with certification for added assurance. Plus, our competitive pricing ensures swift transitions to new homes for our cars. We also offer the option to extend the warranty through Lubrico and provide financing options for added convenience. Access to Carfax reports further enhances transparency and confidence in your purchase decision. At Pickering Auto Lab, we believe in not just selling cars but fostering lasting relationships with our customers. Visit us today to experience the exceptional level of care we offer for your vehicle, and become a valued part of our extended family

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag

Interior

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Stereo

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Pickering Auto Lab

Used 2010 Audi Q5 quattro 4dr 3.2L Premium for sale in Pickering, ON
2010 Audi Q5 quattro 4dr 3.2L Premium 179,178 KM $9,999 + tax & lic
Used 2018 RAM 1500 Limited 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7
2018 RAM 1500 Limited 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box - Clean Carfax - Safety Certified 162,726 KM $29,999 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Audi SQ5 Progressiv 3.0 TFSI quattro - Safety Certified for sale in Pickering, ON
2020 Audi SQ5 Progressiv 3.0 TFSI quattro - Safety Certified 107,000 KM $34,999 + tax & lic

Email Pickering Auto Lab

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Pickering Auto Lab

Pickering Auto Lab

1199 Kingston Rd, Pickering, ON L1V 1B5

Call Dealer

905-839-XXXX

(click to show)

905-839-6000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

Pickering Auto Lab

905-839-6000

Contact Seller
2015 Honda Civic