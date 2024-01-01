Menu
Ontario Safety and Certification is available for this unit. This will only cost the purchaser an additional $595 plus H.S.T. to receive certification that the vehicle has passed standard testing, and is safe and legal to drive.

Financing is an option for this vehicle. Whether you want to finance the full amount or a portion, we can take care of you. With many years in the industry, we have the best trained Finance Specialists that will guarantee the best rate from the banks that you would qualify for. The fee for financing varies, please ask your sales representative after sending your finance application. 

This vehicle qualifies for an Extended Warranty. We can all benefit from an extra peace of mind, especially when purchasing a vehicle. Please ask about our Warranty packages, so we can build the right option for your needs. Protect it the way you choose, we simply provide you with the knowledge to decide the best options.

Zinkon Motors
B1-2059 Bayly St,
Pickering, ON
L1V 2P8
(416) 848-4646

ZINKON MOTORS is an OMVIC Certified Dealership located near the intersection of Bayly St W & Church St S in Pickering, Ontario.

2016 Mitsubishi Lancer

64,350 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2016 Mitsubishi Lancer

Sportback SE|ONE OWNER |NO ACCIDENTS |SUNROOF | BACKUP CAM |

2016 Mitsubishi Lancer

Sportback SE|ONE OWNER |NO ACCIDENTS |SUNROOF | BACKUP CAM |

Zinkon Motors

B1-2059 Bayly St, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8

647-229-8905

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

64,350KM
Used
VIN JA32X2HU5GU603244

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # R55
  • Mileage 64,350 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Locks

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player
Bluetooth

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Zinkon Motors

Zinkon Motors

B1-2059 Bayly St, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

2016 Mitsubishi Lancer