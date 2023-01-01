Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Ford Transit

108,000 KM

Details Description Features

$37,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$37,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bisko Auto Sales

416-249-2277

Contact Seller
2018 Ford Transit

2018 Ford Transit

T250

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford Transit

T250

Location

Bisko Auto Sales

1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6

416-249-2277

  1. 1685136019
  2. 1685136019
  3. 1685136019
  4. 1685136019
  5. 1685136019
  6. 1685136019
  7. 1685136019
  8. 1685136019
  9. 1685136019
  10. 1685136019
  11. 1685136019
  12. 1685136019
  13. 1685136019
  14. 1685136019
  15. 1685136019
  16. 1685136019
  17. 1685136019
  18. 1685136019
  19. 1685136019
  20. 1685136019
  21. 1685136018
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$37,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
108,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9996035
  • VIN: 1FTYR1ZM5JKB38708

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 108,000 KM

Vehicle Description

108,000 Kilometers, 3.7L V6, Automatic Transmission, Transit T-250 3/4Ton Capacity, 9000Lbs GVWR, 130inch Wheelbase, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Mirrors, Cruise Control, Traction Control, Tilt Steering Wheel, AM/FM Stereo, Bluetooth Connectivity, Back-Up Camera, Side Barn Doors, Quality Ladder Rack, Styled Wheels, One Owner, Clean Carfax, Excellent Condition, Looks Runs and Drives Great, Fully Certified, Ready For Work, Call For More Information!

HST and License Fee NOT Included!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bisko Auto Sales

2018 Ford Transit T250
 108,000 KM
$37,995 + tax & lic
2018 Dodge Journey SXT
 149,000 KM
$18,995 + tax & lic
2010 Cadillac Escala...
 365,000 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic

Email Bisko Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bisko Auto Sales

Bisko Auto Sales

1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6

Call Dealer

416-249-XXXX

(click to show)

416-249-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory