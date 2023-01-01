$37,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-249-2277
2018 Ford Transit
T250
Location
Bisko Auto Sales
1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$37,995
- Listing ID: 9996035
- VIN: 1FTYR1ZM5JKB38708
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Commercial Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 108,000 KM
Vehicle Description
108,000 Kilometers, 3.7L V6, Automatic Transmission, Transit T-250 3/4Ton Capacity, 9000Lbs GVWR, 130inch Wheelbase, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Mirrors, Cruise Control, Traction Control, Tilt Steering Wheel, AM/FM Stereo, Bluetooth Connectivity, Back-Up Camera, Side Barn Doors, Quality Ladder Rack, Styled Wheels, One Owner, Clean Carfax, Excellent Condition, Looks Runs and Drives Great, Fully Certified, Ready For Work, Call For More Information!
HST and License Fee NOT Included!
