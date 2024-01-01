Menu
<p>SAFETY WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE & TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36MONTH,$600 PER CLAIM INCLUDED,CARFAX CLEAN, $12490,+HST & LICENSING,FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644</p>

2015 Honda CR-V

261,000 KM

$12,490

+ tax & licensing
2015 Honda CR-V

AWD,LEATHER,S/ROOF,ALLOYS,ALLOYS,B/U CAM

2015 Honda CR-V

AWD,LEATHER,S/ROOF,ALLOYS,ALLOYS,B/U CAM

Location

National Auto Finance & Brokers

12030 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

416-565-8644

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$12,490

+ taxes & licensing

261,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HKRM4H71FH118025

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 261,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SAFETY WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE & TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36MONTH,$600 PER CLAIM INCLUDED,CARFAX CLEAN, $12490,+HST & LICENSING,FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player
Bluetooth

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUDED

National Auto Finance & Brokers

National Auto Finance & Brokers

12030 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

416-565-XXXX

416-565-8644

$12,490

+ taxes & licensing

National Auto Finance & Brokers

416-565-8644

2015 Honda CR-V