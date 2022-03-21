Menu
2017 Ford E450

84,000 KM

Details Features

$78,850

+ tax & licensing
Summit Auto Brokers

905-737-6202

ADVENTURER 24DS

Location

12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$78,850

+ taxes & licensing

84,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8935237
  • VIN: 1FDXE4FS0HDC18018

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Class C Motorhome
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 10-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 84,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation
Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

