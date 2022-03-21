2017 Ford E450

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$78,850 + taxes & licensing 8 4 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8935237

8935237 VIN: 1FDXE4FS0HDC18018

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style Class C Motorhome

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 10-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 84,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Rearview Camera Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Trailer Hitch Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks GPS Navigation Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.