$78,850+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$78,850
+ taxes & licensing
Summit Auto Brokers
905-737-6202
2017 Ford E450
2017 Ford E450
ADVENTURER 24DS
Location
Summit Auto Brokers
12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2
905-737-6202
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$78,850
+ taxes & licensing
84,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8935237
- VIN: 1FDXE4FS0HDC18018
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Class C Motorhome
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 10-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 84,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation
Bluetooth
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Summit Auto Brokers
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Summit Auto Brokers
12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2