2016 Jeep Cherokee

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,710 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 5 7 , 3 5 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10009101

10009101 Stock #: 23-148A

23-148A VIN: 1C4PJMBS8GW272028

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 157,356 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features 4x4 9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.