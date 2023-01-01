$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-337-4550
2019 RAM 1500 Classic
SLT
Location
Payless Automart
235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
519-337-4550
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10031790
- VIN: 1C6RR7LT3KS538007
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Dark Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 39,594 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2019 Ram 1500 Classic SLT 4X4 Crew Cab is the perfect vehicle for anyone looking for a reliable and powerful truck. It is equipped with a 5.7L HEMI V8 engine that produces 395 horsepower and 410 lb-ft of torque, allowing you to take on any job or terrain with ease. It also boasts a backup camera, navigation, and remote start, giving you the convenience and safety you need for a truly enjoyable driving experience. With its roomy interior, you can carry up to six passengers in comfort, as well as any cargo you may need. The Ram 1500 Classic SLT 4X4 Crew Cab is the perfect choice for anyone looking for a reliable and powerful truck. Come on into Payless to check it out today!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.