2019 RAM 1500 Classic
ST
Payless Automart
235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 10031799
- VIN: 3C6JR7DT5KG572324
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Dark Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 28,185 KM
The 2019 Ram 1500 Classic SXT 4X4 regular cab is the perfect truck for anyone who needs power and practicality. The classic SXT is equipped with a 5.7L V8 engine, delivering 395 horsepower and 410 lb-ft of torque. This engine is mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission to provide you with smooth, reliable power. The four-wheel drive system helps you take on any terrain, while the regular cab allows you to easily fit up to three passengers. Plus, it comes with a backup camera to help you safely maneuver into tight spaces. With its power, comfort, and convenience, the Ram 1500 Classic SXT 4X4 regular cab is the perfect truck for any job. Come on into Payless to check it out!
