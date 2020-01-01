Menu
Account
Sign In

2008 Mazda MAZDA3

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Mazda MAZDA3

Location

Aya's Auto Sales

2655 Lawrence Ave E - Unit A4, Scarborough, ON M1P 2S2

647-200-9984

  1. 1579583694
  2. 1579583694
  3. 1579583694
  4. 1579583694
  5. 1579583694
  6. 1579583694
  7. 1579583694
  8. 1579583694
  9. 1579583694
  10. 1579583694
  11. 1579583694
  12. 1579583694
  13. 1579583694
  14. 1579583694
  15. 1579583694
  16. 1579583694
Contact Seller

$1,799

+ taxes & licensing

  • 186,966KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4473888
  • VIN: JM1BK343481158565
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

2008 Mazda Mazda3 4dr HB Sport Auto 4 Cyl.
Rebuild title
Model Year: 2008
Make: Mazda
Model: Mazda3
Trim: 4dr HB Sport
Transmission: Automatic
Odometer: 186,966 KM
VIN: JM1BK343481158565
Drivetrain: FWD
Fuel Type: Gasoline
Cylinders: 4
Displacement: 2.3L
Passengers: 5
Exterior Color: Grey
Interior Color: Black

Sunroof
Alloy Wheels
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Power Windows
Power Locks
Has Books
Drives well
Carfax claims - Carproof Report available
Tires are in good shape & should pass safety
Rebuilt title

Selling it as is for 1799 plus tax

Aya’s auto sales inc
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Convenience
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Comfort
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Aya's Auto Sales

2009 Hyundai Elantra...
 242,000 KM
$2,499 + tax & lic
2011 Honda Civic
 163,000 KM
$5,499 + tax & lic
2007 Mazda CX-7
 221,267 KM
SOLD + tax & lic

Aya's Auto Sales

2655 Lawrence Ave E - Unit A4, Scarborough, ON M1P 2S2

Quick Links
Directions Website

Call Dealer

647-200-XXXX

(click to show)

647-200-9984

Send A Message