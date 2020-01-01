2655 Lawrence Ave E - Unit A4, Scarborough, ON M1P 2S2
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
2008 Mazda Mazda3 4dr HB Sport Auto 4 Cyl.
Model Year: 2008
Make: Mazda
Model: Mazda3
Trim: 4dr HB Sport
Transmission: Automatic
Odometer: 186,966 KM
VIN: JM1BK343481158565
Drivetrain: FWD
Fuel Type: Gasoline
Cylinders: 4
Displacement: 2.3L
Passengers: 5
Exterior Color: Grey
Interior Color: Black
Sunroof
Alloy Wheels
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Power Windows
Power Locks
Has Books
Drives well
Carfax claims - Carproof Report available
Tires are in good shape & should pass safety
Rebuilt title
Selling it as is for 1799 plus tax
Aya’s auto sales inc
