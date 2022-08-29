Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Honda CR-V

0 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

416-287-0020

Contact Seller
2009 Honda CR-V

2009 Honda CR-V

EX

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Honda CR-V

EX

Location

Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

4663 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P8

416-287-0020

  1. 1663023934
  2. 1663023939
  3. 1663023942
  4. 1663023969
  5. 1663023951
  6. 1663024011
  7. 1663023947
  8. 1663023951
  9. 1663023946
  10. 1663024010
  11. 1663024002
  12. 1663023974
  13. 1663023952
  14. 1663023945
  15. 1663023977
  16. 1663024009
  17. 1663024005
  18. 1663023942
  19. 1663024006
  20. 1663023941
  21. 1663023966
  22. 1663023972
  23. 1663024001
  24. 1663023966
  25. 1663024004
  26. 1663023931
  27. 1663023965
  28. 1663023939
  29. 1663024007
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $795

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9050146
  • VIN: 5J6RE48599L810720

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

2008 Honda Civic DX-G
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2012 Jeep Grand Cher...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2009 Honda CR-V EX
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

4663 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P8

Call Dealer

416-287-XXXX

(click to show)

416-287-0020

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory