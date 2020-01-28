2655 Lawrence Ave E - Unit A4, Scarborough, ON M1P 2S2
647-200-9984
+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
2009 Nissan Altima 3.5 SE
Year: 2009
Make: Nissan
Model: Altima 3.5 SE
Mileage: 175,100 km
Transmission: CVT
VIN: 1N4BL21E49C149390
Cylinders: 6
Fuel Type: Gasoline
Engine Type: V-engine
Engine Displacement: 3.5
Passengers: 5
Exterior Color: Silver
Interior Color: Grey
Drivetrain: FWD
OPTIONS
• 5 Passengers
• Power Steering
• Keyless Entry
• Air Conditioning
• Power Windows
• Power Locks
• Heated seats.
• 2 sets of Key less Entry
• Push Start
It drives and runs smoothly. Low mileage for the age,
There is a bearing sound
Cracked Windshield
Safety can be done for extra charge
Selling it as is for 2499 plus tax
Aya’s auto sales
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2655 Lawrence Ave E - Unit A4, Scarborough, ON M1P 2S2