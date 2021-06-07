Menu
2010 Chevrolet Malibu

195,691 KM

Details Features

$3,590

+ tax & licensing
$3,590

+ taxes & licensing

Super Economy Auto Sales

416-283-0849

2010 Chevrolet Malibu

2010 Chevrolet Malibu

LT PLATINUM EDITION

2010 Chevrolet Malibu

LT PLATINUM EDITION

Location

Super Economy Auto Sales

4300 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M8

416-283-0849

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $695

$3,590

+ taxes & licensing

195,691KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 7218626
  VIN: 1G1ZD5E09AF154893

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 195,691 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Active suspension
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection

