2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

309,000 KM

$9,950

+ tax & licensing
$9,950

+ taxes & licensing

Motor World

416-287-3241

2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LS Cheyenne Edition

2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LS Cheyenne Edition

Location

Motor World

6143 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1C 1K7

416-287-3241

$9,950

+ taxes & licensing

309,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9463084
  • VIN: 3GCPKREA3BG223016

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 309,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Motor World is a proud member of U.C.D.A. and O.M.V.I.C. for over 30 years. In the same location for more than 30 years. ALL our inventory are trade ins at NEW CAR DEALERS \"NO AUCTION PURCHASES\". PLEASE CALL FOR APPOINTMENT BEFORE COMING,AT THESE PRICES THEY DON'T LAST LONG.

When selling a vehicle without a safety we must disclose.

Vehicle is not drivable and not certified. Certification available for $599

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Power Steering
Tow Hooks
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Chrome Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Requires Subscription

