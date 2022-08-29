Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Acura RDX

192 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

416-287-0020

Contact Seller
2013 Acura RDX

2013 Acura RDX

Tech Pkg

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Acura RDX

Tech Pkg

Location

Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

4663 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P8

416-287-0020

  1. 1669218581
  2. 1669218602
  3. 1669218622
  4. 1669218643
  5. 1669218660
  6. 1669218705
  7. 1669218725
  8. 1669218741
  9. 1669218765
  10. 1669218776
  11. 1669218797
  12. 1669218816
  13. 1669218827
  14. 1669218848
  15. 1669218860
  16. 1669218871
  17. 1669218909
  18. 1669218920
  19. 1669218932
  20. 1669218952
  21. 1669218981
  22. 1669218993
  23. 1669219028
  24. 1669219041
  25. 1669219076
  26. 1669219093
  27. 1669219112
  28. 1669219122
  29. 1669219148
  30. 1669219184
  31. 1669219199
  32. 1669219217
  33. 1669219229
  34. 1669219246
  35. 1669219263
  36. 1669219274
  37. 1669219298
  38. 1669219311
  39. 1669219332
  40. 1669219355
  41. 1669219369
  42. 1669219422
  43. 1669219437
  44. 1669219519
  45. 1669219533
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $795

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

192KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9318013
  • Stock #: 192
  • VIN: 5J8TB4H59DL801594

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 192 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Navigation System
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Climate Control
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

2013 Acura RDX Tech ...
 192 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 Nissan Sentra S...
 164,840 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic
2014 Infiniti Q60 Sp...
 184,103 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic

Email Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

4663 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P8

Call Dealer

416-287-XXXX

(click to show)

416-287-0020

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory