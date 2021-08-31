Menu
2014 Honda Civic

246,455 KM

Details Features

$6,990

+ tax & licensing
Super Economy Auto Sales

416-283-0849

LX

LX

Location

4300 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M8

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695

246,455KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7952783
  • VIN: 2HGFB2E44EH022924

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 246,455 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

