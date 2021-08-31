2014 Honda Civic

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695

$6,990 + taxes & licensing 2 4 6 , 4 5 5 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7952783

7952783 VIN: 2HGFB2E44EH022924

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 246,455 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Steering Wheel Audio Controls Remote Trunk Release Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Daytime Running Lights Automatic Headlights Temporary spare tire Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Additional Features Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.