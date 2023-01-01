SOLD+ tax & licensing
2014 Nissan Altima
SL 2.5L
Location
11Motors
2872 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1N4
905-587-0911
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
SOLD
+ taxes & licensing
128,713KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9567106
- VIN: 1N4AL3AP1EN262019
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 128,713 KM
Vehicle Description
NEW ARRIVAL IN TRANSIT
FULLY LOADED
LEATHER | SUNROOF | NAVIGATION
PUSH BUTTON START | REMOTE START | MUCH MORE
CLEAN CARFAX NO ACCIDENTS
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Proximity Key
